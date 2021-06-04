

We are so proud and excited to work with these amazing vendors who will be sharing and selling their fruits of their hard work and dedication with us! Come hungry, invite your friends, and let's support one another!

VENDORS TO BE ANNOUNCED! Stay tuned! 😉

* At the entrance of the event we will be ensuring face masks are wore, and checking people in.

* If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive, or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, please stay home and stay safe!

This is an outdoor event and there are many picnic tables and benches to sit at!

This event was made possible thanks to Rich City Rides! In their own words, Rich City Rides is "a counterculture organization that uses bikes to transform the norm and implement the change we need to create healthy equitable reciprocal relationships with our environment."

Check them on out FB:

https://www.facebook.com/rich.cityrides

and Instagram: @richcityrides

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 4th, 2021 5:29 PM