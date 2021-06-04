Please note that this action was not organized by DxE but we are posting it here to amplify their reach and help boost attendance. We encourage our community members to attend this and other actions in solidarity with the whales that are dying from human-made pollution and trash.

What: Join us to demand immediate action to protect whales

When: Tuesday, June 8, 11 am

Where: Crissy Field East Beach, across from the Crissy Beach parking lot, near the intersection of Juass and Javowitz St., San Francisco, Calif.

All attendees are required to mask up and socially distance.

From the organizers: "Whales are washing up dead on our beaches. These giants of the sea face numerous threats to their survival including entanglement in fishing gear, collisions with ships, and climate change.

For this year’s Oceans Day we're holding “A Wake for the Whales.” We'll honor these majestic animals, hear from experts about what our elected officials can do to help them, and take action."

This action was organized by:

International Marine Mammal Project

Pacific Environment

Friends of the Earth US

Earth Island Institute

Center for Biological Diversity For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7673882072...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 4th, 2021 4:57 PM