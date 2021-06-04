top
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
Solidarity Action: A Wake for the Whales
Date Tuesday June 08
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Authordxe
Location Details
Crissy Field East Beach, across from the Crissy Beach parking lot, near the intersection of Juass and Javowitz St., San Francisco, Calif.
Please note that this action was not organized by DxE but we are posting it here to amplify their reach and help boost attendance. We encourage our community members to attend this and other actions in solidarity with the whales that are dying from human-made pollution and trash.
What: Join us to demand immediate action to protect whales
When: Tuesday, June 8, 11 am
Where: Crissy Field East Beach, across from the Crissy Beach parking lot, near the intersection of Juass and Javowitz St., San Francisco, Calif.
All attendees are required to mask up and socially distance.
From the organizers: "Whales are washing up dead on our beaches. These giants of the sea face numerous threats to their survival including entanglement in fishing gear, collisions with ships, and climate change.
For this year’s Oceans Day we're holding “A Wake for the Whales.” We'll honor these majestic animals, hear from experts about what our elected officials can do to help them, and take action."
This action was organized by:
International Marine Mammal Project
Pacific Environment
Friends of the Earth US
Earth Island Institute
Center for Biological Diversity
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7673882072...

