You're welcome to attend a google slide show representation of the SF social movements walking tour I lead in non-covid times.



This one hour live narrated program was commissioned by Hosteling International, and interprets social movements through the lens of real estate. For those keen on local history, colonialism, labor justice, African-American studies, Asian-American studies, Euro-American studies, theology, land & liberty, Marxist materialist interpretation of movements, Free Market economics, putting Left & Right politics' knickers in a twist, this program is your authentic "cup of tea."

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 4th, 2021 4:30 PM