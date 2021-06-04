You're welcome to attend a google slide show representation of the SF social movements walking tour I lead in non-covid times.
This one hour live narrated program was commissioned by Hosteling International, and interprets social movements through the lens of real estate. For those keen on local history, colonialism, labor justice, African-American studies, Asian-American studies, Euro-American studies, theology, land & liberty, Marxist materialist interpretation of movements, Free Market economics, putting Left & Right politics' knickers in a twist, this program is your authentic "cup of tea."
|Date
|Saturday June 05
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
https://zoom.us/j/99497478992?pwd=TGkyaTdwVXhqcGEwMTVlU0ExUUR4dz09
Meeting ID: 994 9747 8992
Passcode: u0Za49
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 4th, 2021 4:30 PM
