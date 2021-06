When: 11am, Saturday JUNE 12



Where: Rally at Old Courthouse Plaza across from the Fox Theater,

2200 Broadway, Redwood City then march (0.2 mi) to Sheriff/DA's Office



Who: Hosts--San Mateo County Law Enforcement Accountability Coalition and Coalition Z

co-sponsors: Reach Coalition and Raging Grannies Action League



Why:

One year ago, over 2,000 people peacefully marched for Black lives in San Mateo. One year ago, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at that peaceful protest in full riot gear, including batons, zip tie restraints, rubber bullet guns and tear gas canisters. One year ago, few elected officials, and no one in law enforcement, spoke out or took responsibility.



One year later, we ask, what’s changed?



Since last year, our county has taken incremental steps forward, but is nowhere close to achieving the accountability, justice and protection our communities continue to demand.



Join us on June 12th and commit to challenging a system that continues to police and kill black and brown bodies at drastically higher rates than white bodies, right here in your backyard.



