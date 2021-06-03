top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Rally/March: Demand Law Enforcement Accountability in San Mateo County
Date Saturday June 12
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSMC Coalition for Accountability
Location Details
Rally Starts at 2200 Broadway, Redwood City in the Old Courthouse Plaza across from the historic Fox Theater
What: Rally and March--Demand San Mateo County Law Enforcement Accountability!

When: 11am, Saturday JUNE 12

Where: Rally at Old Courthouse Plaza across from the Fox Theater,
2200 Broadway, Redwood City then march (0.2 mi) to Sheriff/DA's Office

Who: Hosts--San Mateo County Law Enforcement Accountability Coalition and Coalition Z
co-sponsors: Reach Coalition and Raging Grannies Action League

Why:
One year ago, over 2,000 people peacefully marched for Black lives in San Mateo. One year ago, San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at that peaceful protest in full riot gear, including batons, zip tie restraints, rubber bullet guns and tear gas canisters. One year ago, few elected officials, and no one in law enforcement, spoke out or took responsibility.

One year later, we ask, what’s changed?

Since last year, our county has taken incremental steps forward, but is nowhere close to achieving the accountability, justice and protection our communities continue to demand.

Join us on June 12th and commit to challenging a system that continues to police and kill black and brown bodies at drastically higher rates than white bodies, right here in your backyard.

Questions: info [at] raginggrannies.com
