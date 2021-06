Monday, June 14, 2021 @ 11:00 AM -12:00 PM PST



Platform: Zoom



RSVP:





What will happen if the new Supreme Court erases Roe?



The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to take up the case involving Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban is disturbing, especially because it is the first abortion case to be heard since the confirmation of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett. According to the New York Times, many legal experts believe this means Roe v. Wade is about to be overturned or made irrelevant by the new, far right 6-3 majority on the Court.



As you can imagine, if Roe falls, it will be devastating to millions of people in over 20 states who will lose the right to abortion entirely. Join Stacy Cross of PPMM, Tanuja Bahal of PPFA, and PPFA attorney Helene Krasnoff for an urgent and timely discussion about what the ramifications of such a decision might be, including for states like California and Nevada.



Special guest Helene Krasnoff was one of the attorneys involved in Gonzales v. Planned Parenthood Federation of America (2007) at the U.S. Supreme Court. Helene leads PPFA's national legal team that battles laws restricting access to reproductive health care, advises Planned Parenthood affiliates, and helps influence state and federal legislation to improve access to reproductive health care.



SPEAKERS:



--Stacy Cross, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte



--Helene Krasnoff, Planned Parenthood Federation of America's VP

of Public Policy Litigation & Law



