The women and men of the Peninsula/Palo Alto Women's League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) invite you to honor National Gun Violence Awareness Day, along with these two organizations: Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Join us this Friday, June 4th, in silent vigil, to mourn and protest gun violence, a special focus of our regular Friday noon-1 PM vigil outside Town & Country Village shopping center, across from Palo Alto High.
Please wear something orange, a tradition for this special day. Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendelton's friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 - just 1 week after performing at President Obama's 2nd inauguration parade in 2013.
We'll have some signs for the occasion, but encourage you to bring your own against gun violence.
Masks and social distance, please.
More Info: https://www.facebook.com/PPAWILPF
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 6/ 4/2021
|Wear Orange: End Gun Violence Protest Vigil in Palo Alto
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday June 04
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Women's League for Peace and Freedom
|Location Details
|
Sidewalk intersection of Embarcadero Rd. and El Camino Real
(Town and Country Village Shopping Center, 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto CA 94301)
Masks and Safety Distancing
|
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 3rd, 2021 8:21 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network