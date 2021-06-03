top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 6/ 4/2021
Wear Orange: End Gun Violence Protest Vigil in Palo Alto
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday June 04
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's League for Peace and Freedom
Location Details
Sidewalk intersection of Embarcadero Rd. and El Camino Real
(Town and Country Village Shopping Center, 855 El Camino Real, Palo Alto CA 94301)

Masks and Safety Distancing
The women and men of the Peninsula/Palo Alto Women's League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) invite you to honor National Gun Violence Awareness Day, along with these two organizations: Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Join us this Friday, June 4th, in silent vigil, to mourn and protest gun violence, a special focus of our regular Friday noon-1 PM vigil outside Town & Country Village shopping center, across from Palo Alto High.

Please wear something orange, a tradition for this special day. Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendelton's friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 - just 1 week after performing at President Obama's 2nd inauguration parade in 2013.

We'll have some signs for the occasion, but encourage you to bring your own against gun violence.

Masks and social distance, please.

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/PPAWILPF
sm_wear_orange.jpg
original image (800x551)
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 3rd, 2021 8:21 AM
Add Your Comments
