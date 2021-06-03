



Join us this Friday, June 4th, in silent vigil, to mourn and protest gun violence, a special focus of our regular Friday noon-1 PM vigil outside Town & Country Village shopping center, across from Palo Alto High.



Please wear something orange, a tradition for this special day. Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendelton's friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 - just 1 week after performing at President Obama's 2nd inauguration parade in 2013.



We'll have some signs for the occasion, but encourage you to bring your own against gun violence.



Masks and social distance, please.



