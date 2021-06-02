top
San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
Queer Picnic and Visibility - Dolores Park
Date Saturday June 26
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/Authorqueer autonomy
Location Details
Dolores Park
SF, CA
we're queer, and despite everything, we're still here.

with (physical) trans and dyke march events cancelled for a second year in a row, and some of us seeking more human contact, this is a call for bay area queers to show up in dolores park and be visible on saturday. this is not an organized event or march but a low-key invitation to be visible, picnic with our friends and community.

* we're on ohlone land
* no cops, no corporations
* support local QTPOC-led businesses and organizations
* follow all pandemic precautions. if these are lifted, respect that others may have different boundaries or be working through covid trauma
* please keep the park clean and pack trash out

a peoples march will happen again on sunday, we are awaiting further details. https://www.ebar.com/news/news//303725
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 2nd, 2021 9:20 PM
Add Your Comments
