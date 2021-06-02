we're queer, and despite everything, we're still here.
with (physical) trans and dyke march events cancelled for a second year in a row, and some of us seeking more human contact, this is a call for bay area queers to show up in dolores park and be visible on saturday. this is not an organized event or march but a low-key invitation to be visible, picnic with our friends and community.
* we're on ohlone land
* no cops, no corporations
* support local QTPOC-led businesses and organizations
* follow all pandemic precautions. if these are lifted, respect that others may have different boundaries or be working through covid trauma
* please keep the park clean and pack trash out
a peoples march will happen again on sunday, we are awaiting further details. https://www.ebar.com/news/news//303725
