From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Female Valedictorian Speaks Out For Abortion
The movement is back! Attacking women's right to abortion is attacking the 51% of the population that is female. At a Dallas, TX high school graduation, a female high school valedictorian, Paxton Smith, scrapped her approved speech and gave an outstanding pro-abortion speech. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrfe27VDuRA&t=283s Her speech is at 4:48
The movement is back! Attacking women's right to abortion is attacking the 51% of the population that is female. At a Dallas, TX high school graduation, a female high school valedictorian, Paxton Smith, scrapped her approved speech and gave an outstanding pro-abortion speech. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrfe27VDuRA&t=283s Her speech is at 4:48
The reactionary 6 week ban on abortion by Republican Texas is not before the Supreme Court, but a reactionary Mississippi ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is, and the Supreme Court is now overwhelmingly anti-abortion. The Mississippi ban will destroy Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in this country. Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973)
The Mississippi case, DOBBS, MS HEALTH OFFICER, ET AL. V. JACKSON WOMEN'S HEALTH, ET AL. , will focus on the question “Whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional." A decision is expected in 2022.
It would help all concerned, men and women, if Pres. Biden would enlarge the Supreme Court with 4 new seats. If not, the destruction of women's right to abortion will give rebirth to a mass movement not seen in this country since 1973, when the peace movement against the American War Against Vietnam encouraged other movements, such as the women's liberation movement and the struggle to legalize abortion.
As we see with the theatrics over the infrastructure bill, getting congress to do anything but wear out their expensive clothes is almost impossible. The millionaires' club known as the US Senate only has a Democratic majority with the VP casting a deciding vote, and some bills need a 60% vote. The other millionaires' club, although not quite as many millionaires as in the US Senate, the House of Representatives, only has a simple majority and when it comes to the right to abortion, there are lots of anti-abortion Democrats. It is not possible with the current Congress to pass a bill that is at least as good as Roe v Wade.
We are going to see a mass movement that should outdo the peace movement-abortion rights movement of the 1970s as taking away a right is always more infuriating. Maybe all the women who voted for Nazi Trump who appointed anti-abortion justices Amy Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, will finally get their wake up call. The other anti-abortion justices are Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sam Alito, appointed by Republican GW Bush, Jr. and Justice Clarence Thomas, appointed by Republican G. Bush, Senior, See https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/biographies.aspx
Quite frankly, what we need is a Constitutional Amendment, guaranteeing the right to free abortion on demand with no restrictions!
The reactionary 6 week ban on abortion by Republican Texas is not before the Supreme Court, but a reactionary Mississippi ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy is, and the Supreme Court is now overwhelmingly anti-abortion. The Mississippi ban will destroy Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion in this country. Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973)
The Mississippi case, DOBBS, MS HEALTH OFFICER, ET AL. V. JACKSON WOMEN'S HEALTH, ET AL. , will focus on the question “Whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional." A decision is expected in 2022.
It would help all concerned, men and women, if Pres. Biden would enlarge the Supreme Court with 4 new seats. If not, the destruction of women's right to abortion will give rebirth to a mass movement not seen in this country since 1973, when the peace movement against the American War Against Vietnam encouraged other movements, such as the women's liberation movement and the struggle to legalize abortion.
As we see with the theatrics over the infrastructure bill, getting congress to do anything but wear out their expensive clothes is almost impossible. The millionaires' club known as the US Senate only has a Democratic majority with the VP casting a deciding vote, and some bills need a 60% vote. The other millionaires' club, although not quite as many millionaires as in the US Senate, the House of Representatives, only has a simple majority and when it comes to the right to abortion, there are lots of anti-abortion Democrats. It is not possible with the current Congress to pass a bill that is at least as good as Roe v Wade.
We are going to see a mass movement that should outdo the peace movement-abortion rights movement of the 1970s as taking away a right is always more infuriating. Maybe all the women who voted for Nazi Trump who appointed anti-abortion justices Amy Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, will finally get their wake up call. The other anti-abortion justices are Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Sam Alito, appointed by Republican GW Bush, Jr. and Justice Clarence Thomas, appointed by Republican G. Bush, Senior, See https://www.supremecourt.gov/about/biographies.aspx
Quite frankly, what we need is a Constitutional Amendment, guaranteeing the right to free abortion on demand with no restrictions!
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network