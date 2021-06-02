Monthly vigil/action by the San Jose Chicano Moratorium Resistance Council to bring down the statue of Thomas Fallon. Fallon was an invading settler colonialist, who raised the US flag over the pueblo of San Jose de Guadalupe in 1846. This while San Jose de Guadalupe, California was a part of Mexico. The U.S. invasion of Mexico was still underway and not ended

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 2nd, 2021 4:53 PM