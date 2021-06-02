top
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 6/ 5/2021
Wear Orange: Annual Stop Gun Violence Virtual Rally in California
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 05
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCA Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense
Location Details
Online protest rally
Wear Orange Weekend of Action

Saturday, June 5, 11:00 AM

Register here: https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-2021/41131/signup/?source=&akid=&zip=

FB: https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandActionCA

Join the California Chapter of Moms Demand Action for our annual Wear Orange:
Stop Gun Violence event as we mourn the lives recently lost in the mass shooting in San Jose
and from gun violence throughout America.

During the first weekend in June, we'll be wearing orange to honor those taken or forever changed by gun violence and to demand the kind of action that we know can help save lives.

We will recognize individuals and communities impacted by gun violence, elevate stories and successes in working to reduce gun violence in our country, and share our dedication and commitment to each other to take on the fights ahead.


Why Wear Orange?

Orange is the color worn by hunters for safety to warn, "Don't shoot. I'm a human being." Orange became the color chosen by Hadiya Pendleton’s friends, who wore it in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 — just one week after performing at President Obama’s 2nd inaugural parade in 2013. After her death, they asked people to stand up, speak out, and Wear Orange to raise awareness about gun violence. Since then orange has been the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement.

Wear Orange events are now organized annually to remember lives lost to and maimed by gun violence, as well as to raise awareness about this public health crisis. Every day, more than 100 Americans are killed with guns and more than 230 are shot and wounded. These survivors are faced with a life-long process of physical and emotional healing.

Whether it’s worn by students in California, activists in New York, or Hadiya’s loved ones in Chicago, the color orange honors the more than 100 lives cut short and the hundreds more wounded by gun violence everyday.


ABOUT: California Chapter of Moms Demand Action

https://www.facebook.com/MomsDemandActionCA/

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. We pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families. We also work in our own communities and with business leaders to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership. We know that gun violence is preventable, and we’re committed to doing what it takes to keep families safe.

Moms Demand Actions and Students Demand Action are part of the Everytown for Gun Safety organization.

sm_wear_orange.jpg
original image (800x551)
For more event information: https://wearorange.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 2nd, 2021 1:43 PM
§
by CA Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense
Wednesday Jun 2nd, 2021 1:43 PM
screenshot_2021-06-02_moms_demand_action_-_ca.png
https://wearorange.org/
