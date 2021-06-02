



The mural is larger than life and has to be seen in person to fully appreciate the love and detail that our Art Working Group painters put into this, over many months during COVID lockdown in 2020. Now that we can finally be out on the streets again, come celebrate and find community in the power of creativity to help us #TellTheTruth and turn the tide on the climate and ecological emergency.



David Solnit will perform a Cantastoria, a short spoken-word, giant-picture-story: "Line 3; Keep It In the Ground”, illustrated with papercuts by Jan Burger of Paperhand Puppet Intervention.



We'll have a musical performance from Sandra and Kiki of the Seastars.



The San Francisco Poster Syndicate will have a screen printing station set up to make posters on-site for you to take home.



There will be a coloring station for children and adults alike, and food from Mora Taco Truck.

This event is outdoors and COVID-safe, so please follow community health guidelines and wear a mask.



