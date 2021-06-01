

Thursday June 10, 2021 6PM PST/8 PM CST/9PM EST

United Front Committee For A Labor Party Panel



Presentations by

Carol Lang CUNY Faculty Member AFT PSC

Mehmet Bayram, Labor Reporter Member CWA PMWG

Bill Delucchi, Retired Member IFPTU Local 29 Steward Kaiser





For the first time since the rise of Nazism during the 30’s, there is a rise of fascism and organized right wing organizations in the US that are challenging the capitalist state.

The insurrection and attempted coup to stop the certification of the election is an event that has never taken place in US history and must be taken seriously.

This panel will look at what fascism is particularly in Germany and Italy, the split in the US capitalist class, the role of the Democratic Party and how to organize to stop fascism including the fight for a mass democratic labor party.

We will also look at the attack on the Vermont AFL-CIO for passing a resolution for a general strike against an attempted coup the the role of the AFL-CIO Trumpka and the trade union bureaucracy in seeking to crush that State federation.



Thursday May 27, 2021 6PM PST/8 PM CST/9PM EST



TRUMKA: HANDS OFF THE VERMONT AFL-CIO - NINE LEFT ORGANIZATIONS FROM AROUND THE WORLD BACK VT AFL-CIO

Today the Vermont AFL-CIO was pleased to receive solidarity from nine working class organizations from around the world in our conflict with Richard Trumka over our commitment to defend democracy both in our Republic and within Organized Labor. The below open letter is to National AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. The letter demands that he end his politically motivated investigation into the Vermont AFL-CIO for daring to hold a November 2020 vote authorizing our Executive Board to call for a General Strike in the event that Donald Trump carried out a fascist coup against our democracy prior to January 20, 2021.

The Vermont AFL-CIO stands firmly by our decision to have our members vote to authorize a call for a General Strike if our democracy came into existential crisis. Workers taking collective action to defend and advance our democracy shall ALWAYS be the right thing to do!

-Vermont AFL-CIO

***

May 30th 2021

Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO President:

We defend the right of the Vermont AFL-CIO to have passed a motion authorising a General Strike if the 2020 election results had been overturned in a coup. This motion voted on by the rank-and-file delegates at the Vermont AFL-CIO 2020 Convention was in the proud tradition of labor fighting together against the threat of fascism and dictatorship. We defend the right of workers and the organised labor movement to strike together to defend their democratic rights.

We therefore stand in solidarity with the Vermont AFL-CIO and demand that you immediately drop the vindictive and retaliatory “misconduct” investigation into the Vermont AFL-CIO

Signed/Organisations

Liaison Committee for the Fourth International and its national groups: Consistent Democrats (Great Britain) Frente Comunista dos Trabalhdores (Brazil) Tendencia Militant Bolchevique (Argentine) Socialist Workers League (United States)

Socialist Fight (UK)

Trotskyist Platform (Australia)

United Front Committee for a Labor Party (US)

Workers Power (USA)

Jews Against Fascism (Australia)

Signed/Individuals

Charles Dineen, AFSCME (retired)

Johnathon Cooper

Lori Drohan

Steve Early, NewsGuild/CWA member and former International

Representative, Communications Workers of America.

Cassandra Edson

Michael Eisenscher, Alameda Labor Council Climate and Environmental Justice Caucus

Mike Gimbel, Retired Executive Board Member, Local 375, AFSCME

Andres Gonzales, (formerly) United Steel Workers of America

Daniel Guza, Admin FB group Labor and Politics

Davey Heller, classconscious.org and Australian Services Union member

Heather Harman, IWW & Socialist Party USA

Mahanama Heller

Owen Hseish

Leslie Hight, VSEA rank and file

Klaus Helms, Member of the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW), Germany

James Marc Leas

Traven Leyshon, President of Green Mountain Labor Council

Dave Levi, Jews Against Fascism (Australia)

Brandon Marsden, Member of Reform and Revolution Caucus of the DSA

Gareth Martin

Bob Montgomery, AFSCME DC (retired)

George Montgomery IBEW 2222 (As a proud lifelong (35 years now retired) member of an AFL-CIO union

Barbara McGrew

Mary Morton

John O’Conner, AFM Local 442 and 1000

Robert Oeser

Jamie Partridge, NALC 82

Charles Rachlis, Communist Workers Group

Gabriel Rivera

Carla Ringler

Arlene Treacy

Marcus Vickers, Workers Power USA

Brian Walsh

Daniel Waterman

***

Click on the following link to watch this historic Vermont AFL-CIO General Strike debate and vote:

Click on the following link to read the open letter to Trumka also in support of the VT AFL-CIO from leads of the 60s-70s New Left:

Click on the following link to read the Counterpunch article on Richard Trumka's attack on the VT AFL-CIO:

Click on the following link to here the In These Times interview with VT AFL-CIO President Van Deusen on the need to build a Labor Movement grounded in social justice unionism AND on how Richard Trumka is attacking the VT AFL-CIO because of its willingness to militantly defend democracy:

Click on the following link to listen to the Pacifica interview with VT AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen. Van Deusen talks about the need to create a more democratic. more progressive Labor Movement (and about Trumka's attack on the VT AFL-CIO):

