6/10/21 UFCLP Forum: The Rise Of Fascism In The US, Labor & The Insurrection
Thursday June 10, 2021 6PM PST/8 PM CST/9PM EST
United Front Committee For A Labor Party Panel
Presentations by
Carol Lang CUNY Faculty Member AFT PSC
Mehmet Bayram, Labor Reporter Member CWA PMWG
Bill Delucchi, Retired Member IFPTU Local 29 Steward Kaiser
For the first time since the rise of Nazism during the 30’s, there is a rise of fascism and organized right wing organizations in the US that are challenging the capitalist state.
The insurrection and attempted coup to stop the certification of the election is an event that has never taken place in US history and must be taken seriously.
This panel will look at what fascism is particularly in Germany and Italy, the split in the US capitalist class, the role of the Democratic Party and how to organize to stop fascism including the fight for a mass democratic labor party.
We will also look at the attack on the Vermont AFL-CIO for passing a resolution for a general strike against an attempted coup the the role of the AFL-CIO Trumpka and the trade union bureaucracy in seeking to crush that State federation.
Thursday May 27, 2021 6PM PST/8 PM CST/9PM EST
committeeforlaborparty(at)gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/masslaborpartyusa/
https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82861963736?pwd=Y2NFc2RUTElaYVJBOXUwc2pRc0FSZz09
TRUMKA: HANDS OFF THE VERMONT AFL-CIO - NINE LEFT ORGANIZATIONS FROM AROUND THE WORLD BACK VT AFL-CIO
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers/
Today the Vermont AFL-CIO was pleased to receive solidarity from nine working class organizations from around the world in our conflict with Richard Trumka over our commitment to defend democracy both in our Republic and within Organized Labor. The below open letter is to National AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. The letter demands that he end his politically motivated investigation into the Vermont AFL-CIO for daring to hold a November 2020 vote authorizing our Executive Board to call for a General Strike in the event that Donald Trump carried out a fascist coup against our democracy prior to January 20, 2021.
The Vermont AFL-CIO stands firmly by our decision to have our members vote to authorize a call for a General Strike if our democracy came into existential crisis. Workers taking collective action to defend and advance our democracy shall ALWAYS be the right thing to do!
-Vermont AFL-CIO
***
May 30th 2021
Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO President:
We defend the right of the Vermont AFL-CIO to have passed a motion authorising a General Strike if the 2020 election results had been overturned in a coup. This motion voted on by the rank-and-file delegates at the Vermont AFL-CIO 2020 Convention was in the proud tradition of labor fighting together against the threat of fascism and dictatorship. We defend the right of workers and the organised labor movement to strike together to defend their democratic rights.
We therefore stand in solidarity with the Vermont AFL-CIO and demand that you immediately drop the vindictive and retaliatory “misconduct” investigation into the Vermont AFL-CIO
Signed/Organisations
Liaison Committee for the Fourth International and its national groups: Consistent Democrats (Great Britain) Frente Comunista dos Trabalhdores (Brazil) Tendencia Militant Bolchevique (Argentine) Socialist Workers League (United States)
Socialist Fight (UK)
Trotskyist Platform (Australia)
United Front Committee for a Labor Party (US)
Workers Power (USA)
Jews Against Fascism (Australia)
Signed/Individuals
Charles Dineen, AFSCME (retired)
Johnathon Cooper
Lori Drohan
Steve Early, NewsGuild/CWA member and former International
Representative, Communications Workers of America.
Cassandra Edson
Michael Eisenscher, Alameda Labor Council Climate and Environmental Justice Caucus
Mike Gimbel, Retired Executive Board Member, Local 375, AFSCME
Andres Gonzales, (formerly) United Steel Workers of America
Daniel Guza, Admin FB group Labor and Politics
Davey Heller, classconscious.org and Australian Services Union member
Heather Harman, IWW & Socialist Party USA
Mahanama Heller
Owen Hseish
Leslie Hight, VSEA rank and file
Klaus Helms, Member of the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW), Germany
James Marc Leas
Traven Leyshon, President of Green Mountain Labor Council
Dave Levi, Jews Against Fascism (Australia)
Brandon Marsden, Member of Reform and Revolution Caucus of the DSA
Gareth Martin
Bob Montgomery, AFSCME DC (retired)
George Montgomery IBEW 2222 (As a proud lifelong (35 years now retired) member of an AFL-CIO union
Barbara McGrew
Mary Morton
John O’Conner, AFM Local 442 and 1000
Robert Oeser
Jamie Partridge, NALC 82
Charles Rachlis, Communist Workers Group
Gabriel Rivera
Carla Ringler
Arlene Treacy
Marcus Vickers, Workers Power USA
Brian Walsh
Daniel Waterman
***
Click on the following link to watch this historic Vermont AFL-CIO General Strike debate and vote: https://www.facebook.com/1912800402275545/videos/3127791327447958
Click on the following link to read the open letter to Trumka also in support of the VT AFL-CIO from leads of the 60s-70s New Left: https://www.counterpunch.org/.../open-letter-from-new.../
Click on the following link to read the Counterpunch article on Richard Trumka's attack on the VT AFL-CIO: https://www.counterpunch.org/.../why-is-afl-cio-so.../
Click on the following link to here the In These Times interview with VT AFL-CIO President Van Deusen on the need to build a Labor Movement grounded in social justice unionism AND on how Richard Trumka is attacking the VT AFL-CIO because of its willingness to militantly defend democracy: https://inthesetimes.com/.../why-is-the-afl-cio-going...
Click on the following link to listen to the Pacifica interview with VT AFL-CIO President David Van Deusen. Van Deusen talks about the need to create a more democratic. more progressive Labor Movement (and about Trumka's attack on the VT AFL-CIO): https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/.../may-day-2021.../
Click on the following link to read the VT AFL-CIO's Ten Point Program For Union Power (also known as The Little Green Book): https://vt.aflcio.org/.../vermont-afl-cio-ten-point...
Related Categories: U.S. | Labor & WorkersView events for the week of 6/10/2021
|The Rise Of Fascism In The US, Labor & The Insurrection
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday June 10
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|UFCLP
|Location Details
|
By Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82861963736?pwd=Y2NFc2RUTElaYVJBOXUwc2pRc0FSZz09
|
For more event information: https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 1st, 2021 3:03 PM
