Online Discussion—LGBTQIA+ Pride: No Place for Cops
Date Sunday June 20
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorBay Area Freedom Socialist Party
EmailbayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
Phone415-864-1278
Online Discussion—LGBTQIA+ Pride: No Place for Cops

Join this online discussion on the demand for ‘No Cops in Pride’ hosted by Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area in celebration of the militant history of Pride. Police have a long history of targeting queer spaces and criminalizing LGBTQIA people especially trans women of color. The featured speaker will be City College of San Francisco Queer Educator, Breana Hansen. They have been active in SF League Against Systemic Harm in calling for the defunding of the SF police department and fighting to save LGBTQ studies from being cut.

Sunday, June 20, 3pm PDT
Register for this Zoom event: http://bit.ly/FSP_Pride_Discussion

For more information, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com. See http://www.socialism.com, fb.me/fspbayarea
For more event information: http://bit.ly/FSP_Pride_Discussion

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 1st, 2021 12:05 PM
