Online Discussion—LGBTQIA+ Pride: No Place for Cops
Join this online discussion on the demand for ‘No Cops in Pride’ hosted by Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area in celebration of the militant history of Pride. Police have a long history of targeting queer spaces and criminalizing LGBTQIA people especially trans women of color. The featured speaker will be City College of San Francisco Queer Educator, Breana Hansen. They have been active in SF League Against Systemic Harm in calling for the defunding of the SF police department and fighting to save LGBTQ studies from being cut.
Sunday, June 20, 3pm PDT
Register for this Zoom event: http://bit.ly/FSP_Pride_Discussion
For more information, call 415-864-1278 or email bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com. See http://www.socialism.com, fb.me/fspbayarea
View events for the week of 6/20/2021
