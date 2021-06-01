Join us on a beautiful, tranquil Sunday morning to go on a hike in one of the East Bay's best hiking spots: Wild Cat Canyon!

We will be meeting in the parking lot located at "Alvarado Staging Area" (put that name and it will come up on you maps app) at 9am promptly and then we will be walking together to enjoy the trees, nature, sunshine, and beautiful view of the bay area.

Right after this hike there will be a vegan BBQ and bakesale at the same park that we can all go to afterwards.

Please wear comfortable walking shoes, bring your own reusable water bottle, and stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID.

If you have any questions please text or call Susana Soto (510) 695-6757

---------

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 1st, 2021 11:46 AM