Join us on a beautiful, tranquil Sunday morning to go on a hike in one of the East Bay's best hiking spots: Wild Cat Canyon!
We will be meeting in the parking lot located at "Alvarado Staging Area" (put that name and it will come up on you maps app) at 9am promptly and then we will be walking together to enjoy the trees, nature, sunshine, and beautiful view of the bay area.
Right after this hike there will be a vegan BBQ and bakesale at the same park that we can all go to afterwards.
Please wear comfortable walking shoes, bring your own reusable water bottle, and stay home if you have any symptoms of COVID.
If you have any questions please text or call Susana Soto (510) 695-6757
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy, and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
View events for the week of 6/13/2021
|Date
|Sunday June 13
|Time
|9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|Alvarado Staging Area at Wild Cat Canyon, Richmond
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4817959964...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 1st, 2021 11:46 AM
