In the third episode, "Killing at a Distance or...How I Thoroughly Enjoyed the Outing," Peck looks back at human migration, trade, and weaponry, and shows how Europeans used industrialized steel to conduct warfare from ever-greater distances. Then, he explores the endless cycle of militarization throughout the centuries - from George Washington's efforts to jump-start American arms manufacturing, to the Monroe Doctrine, and finally, to the horrors of the bombing of civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

In the last episode, "The Bright Colors of Fascism," Peck explores the challenge of reconciling America's true history with its ideals of freedom and democracy, pointing to the struggle for native representation and the legacy of slavery in institutionalized racism today. Reflecting on his time in Berlin, Peck links the modern resurgence of white nationalism with fascism, slavery, colonialism, and Nazism.

