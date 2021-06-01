

Chapter meetings are now hosted on Zoom.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86927650936

Meeting ID: 869 2765 0936

------

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy, and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct. If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail Help us shape the direction of the local DxE community. This is the most important meeting we hold each month and it is a place for discussion, strategic planning, and decision making. All current and prospective chapter members in the DxE SF Bay Area chapter are encouraged to attend.Chapter meetings are now hosted on Zoom.Meeting ID: 869 2765 0936------Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy, and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct. If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5079814872...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 1st, 2021 11:26 AM