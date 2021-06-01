

At this week's Meetup we have a special guest from Animal Rebellion, activist and spokesperson, James Ozden will be speaking!

Zoom link: dxe.io/meetupzoom

Every Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠

We have weekly Meetups because it's extremely valuable for us regularly interact, even if we can't do so in person. Connecting with fellow activists strengthens out friendships, animal rights community, and the entire movement, which makes us better able to fight for animal liberation! The more we know and trust one another, the more resistant our community is to infiltration and in-fighting. It's also important for our own personal mental health to feel connected and support during these hard times.

Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail Last week our friends at Animal Rebellion put their bodies in the cogs of the animal-killing machine by blockading all four McDonald's distribution centers in the Unite Kingdom. They halted deliveries to 1,300 McDonald's locations and police were unable to stop them. The 100+ protestors intend to blockade the site for at least 24 hours, using trucks and bamboo structures, causing significant disruption to the McDonald’s supply chain.At this week's Meetup we have a special guest from Animal Rebellion, activist and spokesperson, James Ozden will be speaking!Zoom link: dxe.io/meetupzoomEvery Saturday at 11am we have Meetups for everyone and anyone who cares about animals and making the world a better place! 🌍🐮🐷🐔🐭🦊🐠We have weekly Meetups because it's extremely valuable for us regularly interact, even if we can't do so in person. Connecting with fellow activists strengthens out friendships, animal rights community, and the entire movement, which makes us better able to fight for animal liberation! The more we know and trust one another, the more resistant our community is to infiltration and in-fighting. It's also important for our own personal mental health to feel connected and support during these hard times.Learn more about our values here: dxe.io/values---Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conductTo learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbookIf you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4234878596...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 1st, 2021 11:12 AM