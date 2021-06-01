How do we outreach in a way that is most effective for movement building? How can you talk to just about anyone about animal rights?
Join this interactive training to learn some key outreach skills and put them into practice.
When: Tuesday, June 1st at 7pm PDT
Where: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83754272937 (Meeting ID: 837 5427 2937)
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook at dxe.io/handbook.
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
|Outreach Training
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday June 01
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|online
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4926327820...
