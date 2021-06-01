

Join this interactive training to learn some key outreach skills and put them into practice.

--

When: Tuesday, June 1st at 7pm PDT

Where:

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free. DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook at dxe.io/handbook.

