



A historical stroll down dyke and riot grrrl memory lane, by someone who lived it! Where comfortable shoes, we will cover a few miles. Meet in front of the Women's Buliding on 18th street. Rain, fog or sunshine. Wear layers.



Covid-19 safety protocols apply: wear a mask, bring hand santizer, no hugs/hand shakes... I am fully vaccinated.



FUN stories that will make you nostaligic and passionate for a new San Francisco post-covid.



From the first all-female bicycle messaging company, Lickety Split, to the Red Dora's Bearded Lady and Osento's bath house, the Mission District, San Francisco was where the lesbians, dykes and riot grrrls gathered in the '80s & '90's. FromThe Muff Dive to Club Red, the party was always going in the affordable San Francisco Latino & Irish district. Back then, you could not walk home alone, and could afford to pay your rent on a part-time sandwich shop job.



We will stroll past film locations for Maggots & Men, By Hook or By Crook and locations of music videos of Katastrohe and Tribe8! We will enjoy visits to the former homes of Sister Spit and various Riot Grrrl and Punk band members lived. Locations of warehouses for cheap events and parties as well as bars that are still open but are not dyke stomping grounds anymore.



Led by Event Producer, former riot grrrl, drag king, and award-winning documentary filmmaker Shani Heckman. She's got the historical knowledge, the longetivity in the area, and comedic props to ensure everyone is having fun learning history.



