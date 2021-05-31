We All Live in Gaza....travel with us to inside the siege.
The Gaza Strip. 341 square miles, 2,000,000 men, women and children; all under siege and naval blockade. From the perspective of those living this history "We All Live in Gaza" tells the story of what has happened historically and what is happening today inside the territory. The project seeks answers to why the siege is continuing without end. And most critically explores the issues of how a just and lasting resolution can be found. In collaboration with The Media Group, Gaza City, as well as with independent video producers inside the territory, the project has been in production since 2009. It is a culmination of literally thousands of hours of research, production and editing.
|Date
|Thursday June 03
|Time
|7:15 PM - 9:15 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Maurice Jacobsen
|Location Details
|Screening will be at the Grand Lake Theater, Oakland, 3200 Grand Ave. Seating will be limited to a social distanced safe 200
|
For more event information: http://www.renaissancerialto.com/
Added to the calendar on Monday May 31st, 2021 1:50 PM
