



The film explores their work to protect land and water from the ravages of the fossil fuel industry, including fights to protect the boreal forests of Canada, frontline communities in Texas and Oklahoma, and the heart of the Amazon.



Watch the film, streaming free for a limited time for our supporters, and then join us on

Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar.



The conversation will include:



--Jean Su, Energy Justice Director, Center for Biological Diversity



--Bryan Parras, cofounder of Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services, and organizer with the Sierra Club's Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign



Discussion: Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET



Register for discussion here:



