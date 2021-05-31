top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 6/ 3/2021
"The Condor & The Eagle": Film & Discussion on Indigenous Climate Justice w/ CBD
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 03
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Biological Diversity
Location Details
Online event
To end the extinction crisis, we must unite for energy justice. You're invited to a special screening and discussion of The Condor & The Eagle, an award-winning documentary featuring Indigenous leaders joining forces across the Americas for climate justice.

The film explores their work to protect land and water from the ravages of the fossil fuel industry, including fights to protect the boreal forests of Canada, frontline communities in Texas and Oklahoma, and the heart of the Amazon.

Watch the film, streaming free for a limited time for our supporters, and then join us on
Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar.

The conversation will include:

--Jean Su, Energy Justice Director, Center for Biological Diversity

--Bryan Parras, cofounder of Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services, and organizer with the Sierra Club's Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign

Discussion: Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET

Register for discussion here: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/5Zb9ljtOnEGfqb4BGxV8qQ2

WATCH FILM HERE: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/197/4v9gva32
sm_condor.jpg
original image (1200x761)
Added to the calendar on Monday May 31st, 2021 8:37 AM
§
by Center for Biological Diversity
Monday May 31st, 2021 8:37 AM
center_for_biological_diversity_1.jpg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code