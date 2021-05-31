To end the extinction crisis, we must unite for energy justice. You're invited to a special screening and discussion of The Condor & The Eagle, an award-winning documentary featuring Indigenous leaders joining forces across the Americas for climate justice.
The film explores their work to protect land and water from the ravages of the fossil fuel industry, including fights to protect the boreal forests of Canada, frontline communities in Texas and Oklahoma, and the heart of the Amazon.
Watch the film, streaming free for a limited time for our supporters, and then join us on
Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar.
The conversation will include:
--Jean Su, Energy Justice Director, Center for Biological Diversity
--Bryan Parras, cofounder of Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services, and organizer with the Sierra Club's Beyond Dirty Fuels campaign
Discussion: Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET
Register for discussion here: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/5Zb9ljtOnEGfqb4BGxV8qQ2
WATCH FILM HERE: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/197/4v9gva32
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 6/ 3/2021
|"The Condor & The Eagle": Film & Discussion on Indigenous Climate Justice w/ CBD
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday June 03
|Time
|4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Center for Biological Diversity
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Monday May 31st, 2021 8:37 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network