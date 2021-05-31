Join us to demand immediate action from our state and federal government to protect whales.



Whales are washing up dead on our beaches. These giants of the sea face numerous threats to their survival including entanglement in fishing gear, collisions with ships, and climate change.



For this year’s Oceans Day, we're holding “A Wake for the Whales.” We'll honor these majestic animals, hear from experts about what our elected officials can do to help them, and take action.



When: International Oceans Day on Tuesday, June 8 @ 11 a.m. - noon



Where: Crissy Field East Beach, across from the Crissy Beach parking lot, near the intersection of Jauss and Javowitz St., San Francisco, Calif.



COVID Safety: All attendees are required to mask up and social distancing will be enforced.



ORGANIZATIONS:



Center for Biological Diversity

Turtle Island Restoration Network

Oceanic Preservation Society (OPS)

Earth Island Institute

Pacific Environment

Climate Action Now

Environment California

Friends of the Earth

International Marine Mammal Project

Ocean Conservation Research

Oceanic Preservation Society



For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7489156258...

Added to the calendar on Monday May 31st, 2021 7:59 AM