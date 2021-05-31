Hold a community picket to block a ZIM-operated ship at your port during June 2-9 week of action against the apartheid-profiteering ZIM shipping line.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following petitions:
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-lives-in-gaza?source=direct_link&;
https://actionnetwork.org/forms/no-apartheid/?source=group-mpower-action-fund&referrer=group-mpower-action-fund
https://secure.everyaction.com/wUAYmd6RzEacXxN3WQuYQQ2
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/
https://www.codepink.org/natgeo
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) to cosponsor HR2590. Congress acts when enough constituents demand it.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
4) Read Determined to Stay: Palestinian Youth Fight for their Village by Jody Sokolower: shoppalestine.org/product-p/book_determined_to_stay.htm
5) Watch the film 1948: Creation & Catastrophe at https://www.1948movie.com/
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills/Pillsbury and SodaStream
Block the Boat! International Week of Action June 2-9, 2021
|Date
|Wednesday June 02
|Time
|5:00 AM - 5:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Angela
|Location Details
|Various Ports (Oakland, Seattle, etc.)
For more event information: https://blocktheboat.org/nationwide-week-o...
