Register for access to the Zoom event: http://tiny.cc/BarghoutiConvo
A conversation with Omar Barghouti, co-founder of the BDS movement for Palestinian rights, and Pranav Jani, Associate Professor of English and advisor to SJP at The Ohio State University.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following petitions:
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-lives-in-gaza?source=direct_link&;
https://actionnetwork.org/forms/no-apartheid/?source=group-mpower-action-fund&referrer=group-mpower-action-fund
https://secure.everyaction.com/wUAYmd6RzEacXxN3WQuYQQ2
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/
https://www.codepink.org/natgeo
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) to cosponsor HR2590. Congress acts when enough constituents demand it.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
3) Read Determined to Stay: Palestinian Youth Fight for their Village by Jody Sokolower: shoppalestine.org/product-p/book_determined_to_stay.htm
4) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills/Pillsbury and SodaStream
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | InternationalView events for the week of 6/ 1/2021
|Conversations on Palestine with Omar Barghouti
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday June 01
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Angela
|Location Details
|Zoom
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7889492984...
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 30th, 2021 6:33 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network