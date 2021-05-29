top
East Bay | Racial Justice
Uhuru Holds Teach-in and Fundraiser in Oakland's Astro Park
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
Teach-In Calling on White People to Stand Against Police Terror and Colonial Violence
sm_01-14921-850_4165.jpg
original image (1400x1840)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

The Uhuru (freedom) solidarity movement held a teach-in and fund raiser in Oakland's Astro Park on the shore of Lake Merritt.

The low attendance did little to dampen the enthusiasm and intensity of the speakers. The principal speaker was Zachary, The Western Representative of the African People's Socialist Party.

On a line strung between two trees, a line of silk screen prints of a "Demanding Justice for Mario Gonzales" poster was created and displayed. Gonzales was among the many killed by police.

Donations totaling $112 were received. Sales totaled $1, a sticker purchased by yours truly.

The Uhuru Solidarity Movement, is an organization under the leadership of the African People’s Socialist Party, with the responsibility to organize in the white community to raise reparations. The USM Oakland branch called on white people who want to take a stand against the ongoing police terror and colonial violence happening against the black community to come out to this teach-in and rally take a stand against the genocide happening in our name.

See all high resolution photos here.
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_02-14921-854_0137.jpg
original image (1826x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_03-14921-854_0139.jpg
original image (1926x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_04-14921-854_0149.jpg
original image (1954x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_05-14921-854_0153.jpg
original image (2086x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_06-14921-854_0157.jpg
original image (2103x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_07-14921-854_0162.jpg
original image (1724x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_08-14921-850_4168.jpg
original image (1715x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_09-14921-852_0558.jpg
original image (2214x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_10-14921-852_0562.jpg
original image (1400x1712)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_11-14921-854_0177.jpg
original image (1874x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_12-14921-850_4188.jpg
original image (2027x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_13-14921-852_0565.jpg
original image (1400x2228)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_14-14921-854_0179.jpg
original image (1758x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_15-14921-854_0183.jpg
original image (1814x1400)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday May 29th, 2021 11:13 PM
sm_16-14921-852_0587.jpg
original image (1400x1933)
https://uhurusolidarity.org/
