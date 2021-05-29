From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
Uhuru Holds Teach-in and Fundraiser in Oakland's Astro Park
Teach-In Calling on White People to Stand Against Police Terror and Colonial Violence
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoThe Uhuru (freedom) solidarity movement held a teach-in and fund raiser in Oakland's Astro Park on the shore of Lake Merritt.
The low attendance did little to dampen the enthusiasm and intensity of the speakers. The principal speaker was Zachary, The Western Representative of the African People's Socialist Party.
On a line strung between two trees, a line of silk screen prints of a "Demanding Justice for Mario Gonzales" poster was created and displayed. Gonzales was among the many killed by police.
Donations totaling $112 were received. Sales totaled $1, a sticker purchased by yours truly.
The Uhuru Solidarity Movement, is an organization under the leadership of the African People’s Socialist Party, with the responsibility to organize in the white community to raise reparations. The USM Oakland branch called on white people who want to take a stand against the ongoing police terror and colonial violence happening against the black community to come out to this teach-in and rally take a stand against the genocide happening in our name.
See all high resolution photos here.
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.