Wagner Oliveira, a former driver who was fired by UBER in interviewed and discusses the role of the algorithmas the boss to exploit the workers.He also discusses the murders of UBER drivers in Brazil and reports that this company has operated as a criminalsyndicate in Brazil leading to deaths of UBER drivers and destruction of public transportation.Wagner Oliveira, was the first worker to be fired by UBER and is suing them and has also written a book called"My battle against Uber" (Minha batalhacontra a Uber, in Brazilian Portuguese).Additional media:First driver to sue Uber in Brazil: “The algorithm is the new foreman”Wagner Oliveira reports judicial battle in a book and launches YouTube channel to encourage colleagues to seek rightsWagner Oliveira YouTube ChannelWorkWeekLabor Video Project