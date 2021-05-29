From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UBER Blood On It's Hands! UBER Murders & The Criminal Record Of UBER In Brazil
The role of UBER in Brazil is the focus of this interview. Wagner Oliveria who was a driver with UBER in Sao Paulo Brazil talks about the murders of UBER drivers and the criminal syndicate it operates.
Wagner Oliveira, a former driver who was fired by UBER in interviewed and discusses the role of the algorithm
as the boss to exploit the workers.
He also discusses the murders of UBER drivers in Brazil and reports that this company has operated as a criminal
syndicate in Brazil leading to deaths of UBER drivers and destruction of public transportation.
Wagner Oliveira, was the first worker to be fired by UBER and is suing them and has also written a book called
"My battle against Uber" (Minha batalha
contra a Uber, in Brazilian Portuguese).
Additional media:
First driver to sue Uber in Brazil: “The algorithm is the new foreman”
Wagner Oliveira reports judicial battle in a book and launches YouTube channel to encourage colleagues to seek rights
https://www.brasildefato.com.br/2021/05/03/first-driver-to-sue-uber-in-brazil-the-algorithm-is-the-new-foreman?fbclid=IwAR1lZ7XrKwzrpCZmPvSZYXjzMOCxEz6hjQVhpXyudm0vNm4uz60f-YivZUs
Wagner Oliveira YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-jFk7TONtk
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
