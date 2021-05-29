top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
UBER Blood On It's Hands! UBER Murders & The Criminal Record Of UBER In Brazil
by Labor Video Project
Saturday May 29th, 2021 6:23 PM
The role of UBER in Brazil is the focus of this interview. Wagner Oliveria who was a driver with UBER in Sao Paulo Brazil talks about the murders of UBER drivers and the criminal syndicate it operates.
uber_gangsters.jpeg
Wagner Oliveira, a former driver who was fired by UBER in interviewed and discusses the role of the algorithm
as the boss to exploit the workers.

He also discusses the murders of UBER drivers in Brazil and reports that this company has operated as a criminal
syndicate in Brazil leading to deaths of UBER drivers and destruction of public transportation.

Wagner Oliveira, was the first worker to be fired by UBER and is suing them and has also written a book called
"My battle against Uber" (Minha batalha
contra a Uber, in Brazilian Portuguese).
Additional media:
First driver to sue Uber in Brazil: “The algorithm is the new foreman”

Wagner Oliveira reports judicial battle in a book and launches YouTube channel to encourage colleagues to seek rights
https://www.brasildefato.com.br/2021/05/03/first-driver-to-sue-uber-in-brazil-the-algorithm-is-the-new-foreman?fbclid=IwAR1lZ7XrKwzrpCZmPvSZYXjzMOCxEz6hjQVhpXyudm0vNm4uz60f-YivZUs

Wagner Oliveira YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-jFk7TONtk

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/Di7gYgdRnnU
§Drivers Murdered In Brazil With Criminal Negligence By UBER
by Labor Video Project
Saturday May 29th, 2021 6:23 PM
uber-drivers-killed.jpg
UBER is coercing drivers in Brazil to put their lives in danger.
https://youtu.be/Di7gYgdRnnU
§Brazilian UBER Drivers Protest the Slave Labor Conditions
by Labor Video Project
Saturday May 29th, 2021 6:23 PM
sm_uber_protest_brazii_drivers.jpeg
original image (1000x560)
Brazilian UBER drivers protesting the slave labor conditions imposed by UBER and other digital platforms for drivers in Brazil.
https://youtu.be/Di7gYgdRnnU
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code