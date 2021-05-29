From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories:
Online events w) Varoufakis, Sam Gindin, Kate Raworth, Chomsky, Angela Davis, V Shiva, etc
Here are some 2 dozen online events taking place over the next couple of weeks (and starting today, May 29), featuring people such as Corrina Gould, Yanis Varoufakis, Sam Gindin, Kate Raworth, Noam Chomsky, Angela Davis, Vandana Shiva, and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
("Now") through Sun, 5/30, 7 pm -- Nature & Spirit week 4: Balance, Harmony, and Conflict -- With Corrina Gould, the spokesperson for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan/Ohlone, one of the original peoples and stewards of Huichin, or the land that is now known as Oakland, California. She works within the intersections of multiple and diverse communities in the San Francisco Bay Area to create partnerships for building sustainable futures -- Gould discusses responsibility and reciprocity on stolen homelands by asking what it means to be in right relationship? How can we foster integrity in conservation and land restoration work amidst a world that continues to peddle scarcity, greed, and extraction? How can folks contribute to the re-storying of the land, even if through small acts? -- Registrants can watch the recorded presentation anytime prior to a live, moderated Q&A this Sunday at 7 pm:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nature-spirit-week-4-balance-harmony-and-conflict-tickets-152936121055?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sat, 5/29, 2 pm -- La Commune 2021 Book Club Presents: a discussion of Jodi Dean's COMRADE -- A virtual discussion of Comrade: An Essay on Political Belonging, by: Hilda Fernandez-Alvarez, a Lacanian psychoanalyst and academic associate at SFUbased in Vancouver, Canada; Mike Gouldhawke is a Métis and Cree writer and community organizer who has been part of Indigenous and anti-poverty movements in Vancouver; Steffanie Ling, who has written for artforum.com, Brooklyn Rail, Flash Art, Hong Kong Review of Books, MUBI Notebook, and Senses of Cinema; and Gustavus Stadler, the author of Troubling Minds: The Cultural Politics of Genius in the U.S. 1840-1890, and Professor of English at Haverford College -- Two essays and one video about Comrade are linked on the Eventbrite page, here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-commune-2021-book-club-presents-a-discussion-of-jodi-deans-comrade-tickets-156270666771?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Tue, 6/1, 3 pm -- The Way Out: How to Overcome Toxic Polarization: Book Talk w/ Peter Coleman -- Author and professor Dr. Peter T. Coleman will discuss his decades-long research on toxic polarization, how and why we are so stuck currently, and what we can each do to ‘unstick’ ourselves and our communities. He will be joined in conversation by Dr. Jonathan Haidt, professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business -- Coleman is a professor at Teachers College, Columbia University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-way-out-how-to-overcome-toxic-polarization-book-talk-w-peter-coleman-tickets-153860160883?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 6/1, 4 pm -- Clint Smith's "How the Word is Passed" National Launch Event -- Clint Smith leads the reader through an unforgettable tour of monuments and landmarks that offer an intergenerational story of how slavery has been central in shaping our nation’s collective history, and ourselves -- Clint Smith is a staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of the poetry collection Counting Descent. His writing has been published in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, Poetry Magazine, The Paris Review and elsewhere. Smith received his Ph.D. in Education from Harvard University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clint-smith-how-the-word-is-passed-national-launch-event-tickets-152584429135?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 6/1, 4 pm -- A Green Digest of Biden's Climate Summit -- This Virtual Forum will detail various Green responses to commitments made at Biden's Earth Day Climate Summit. The broad consensus is that much deeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions are required as we proceed to COP26 in Glasgow. There can be no further delay. Speakers will address the need for faster reductions in greenhouse emissions and for the industrial polluter nations to dramatically increase climate reparations to assist the Global South. Responding powerfully to this Climate Crisis is the only solution -- Presenters include: Dr. Jill Stein, Presidential Candidate 2012 and 2016 and former leader of the Green Party of the United States; Mohamed Awad, President of the Egyptian Green Party, Vice President of the African Green Federation; Professor Katharine Hayhoe, atmospheric scientist, Director of the Climate Science Centre, Professor of Political Science at Texas Tech University; and Adam Bandt, Federal Member for Melbourne and Parliamentary Leader of the Australian Greens:
https://globalgreens.org/event/a-green-digest-of-bidens-climate-summit-2/
Tue, 6/1, 5 pm -- The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Historical Context -- Professor Brenda E. Stevenson moderates an online conversation with Karlos K. Hill and Hannibal Johnson, both authors and experts on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which a white mob assaulted residents, looted, and destroyed their homes, churches, schools, and businesses in the predominantly Black neighborhood and business district of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- Hill is an associate professor at the University of Oklahoma, Hill and the founder and chair of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission. Johnson is an attorney, public historian, and author of Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples with its Historical Racial Trauma -- Organized by the Hammer Museum at UCLA:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-1921-tulsa-race-massacre-a-historical-context-tickets-156288104929
Wed, 6/2, 11 am -- State power, transitions and social revolution - a series of three lectures -- This series of lectures examines the Marxist idea of revolution as encompassing the passage of state power from one class to another as part of the transition from one mode of production to a higher one -- Dr. Jonathan White starts the series by examining the Marxist theory of revolutionary change as transitions between modes of production -- The other two lectures are: June 10, ‘The transition from feudalism to capitalism’, with Professor James Crossley and June 17, ‘The transition to Socialism’, with Professor Vijay Prashad:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-power-transitions-and-social-revolution-a-series-of-three-lectures-tickets-155016720183?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 6/2, 11 am -- David Graeber’s Debt: Ten Years On -- David Graeber's Debt: The First 5,000 Years turned everything we think we know about money, debt and society on its head, and has, in the ten years since it was first published, become a modern classic. To mark its tenth anniversary, Grace Blakeley, Owen Jones, Gillian Tett and Yanis Varoufakis will come together to discuss Debt and explore the lasting implications that Graeber's arguments have for society, past, present and future -- Organized by the London Review Bookshop:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-graebers-debt-ten-years-on-tickets-153656537841?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 6/3, 8:30 am -- TED Circle: The ethical dilemma of designer babies -- Creating genetically modified people is no longer a science fiction fantasy; it's a likely future scenario. Biologist Paul Knoepfler estimates that scientists could use the gene editing technology CRISPR to make certain "upgrades" to human embryos -- from altering physical appearances to eliminating the risk of auto-immune diseases. Knoepfler readies us for the coming designer baby revolution and its very personal, and unforeseeable, consequences -- Dr. Paul Knoepfler has made key discoveries about how stem cells and cancer are programmed. Now he is especially interested in how to hack these cells to control their behavior, including using powerful CRISPR genetic modification technology:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ted-circle-the-ethical-dilemma-of-designer-babies-tickets-156860721641?aff=erelpanelorg
Thu, 6/3, 9 am -- The 11th Hour: Indigenous Perspectives on Our Current Times -- For hundreds of years, “civilized” humanity has related to the Earth with an extraction mentality — taking whatever we can get. In contrast, indigenous peoples have long since been calling for a more holistic, sustainable approach -- Together with Grandmother La’ne Saan Moonwalker, we’ll discuss the current climate and environment challenges, with ideas from a First Nations perspective: What is the difference between sustainability and reciprocity? What are the dangers of ‘legacy’? How dire is our current global situation? What is the way through? -- Grandmother Láné Sáan Moonwalker, has been an oracle, healer, spiritual teacher and environmental guardian for more than 50 years. She is on the World Council of Spiritual Elders through the ANIWA Community:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-11th-hour-indigenous-perspectives-on-our-current-times-tickets-156007740351?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 6/3, 11 am -- The Legacy of the Paris Commune: 1871-2021 -- In March 1871, in the aftermath of France’s defeat in the Franco-Prussian War, ordinary Parisians rose up and took control of their city for themselves. The Paris Commune only lasted for a little over two months, but during that time the Communards enacted a remarkable number of far-reaching democratic measures. On its 150th anniversary, join us for a discussion of the Commune’s accomplishments and weaknesses, and the lessons it holds for the radical left today -- With Gilbert Achcar, who teaches at the University of London; Carolyn J. Eichner, a feminist historian at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; and Phil Gasper, co-editor of New Politics and editor of an annotated edition of The Communist Manifesto:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-legacy-of-the-paris-commune-1871-2021-tickets-153719448007?aff=erellivmlt
Thu, 6/3, 11 am -- Unicorn Riot -- During the BLACK LIVES MATTER protest in America, UNICORN RIOT shared the stories of the communities uprising as well as facilitated live streaming from the protests. Their act of witnessing provided a context, a voice and a plea for collective response to systemic police violence. We will be sharing several of their documentaries and welcoming founders to an online discussion about their vital work -- Unicorn Riot is a decentralized, educational non-profit media organization of artists and journalists. Their work is dedicated to exposing root causes of dynamic social and environmental issues through amplifying stories and exploring sustainable alternatives in today’s globalized world:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unicorn-riot-tickets-154682033125?aff=erelpanelorg
Thu, 6/3, 4 pm -- Ben Rhodes + Julia Ioffe: After the Fall -- Why is democracy so threatened in America and around the world? And what can we do about it? Join Ben Rhodes for the launch of his new book After the Fall: Being American in the World We've Made -- Between 2017 and 2020, Rhodes, a former White House aide and close confidant to Barack Obama, traveled to dozens of countries, meeting with politicians, activists, and dissidents confronting the same nationalism and authoritarianism that was tearing America apart. Rhodes comes to realize America's post-Cold War embrace of unbridled capitalism and our post-9/11 nationalism and militarism; our mania for technology and social media; and the racism that fueled the backlash to America's first Black president -- Joining Ben in conversation will be journalist Julia Ioffe, who has written about foreign policy and national security for The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Washington Post, and The New Republic:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ben-rhodes-julia-ioffe-after-the-fall-tickets-151375794075?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 6/4, 10 am -- Socialisms: Revolutions Betrayed, Mislaid, Misunderstood -- Ian Parker in his new book analyzes what happened and what went wrong in Russia, Georgia, Serbia, North Korea, China, Cuba, Laos and Venezuela. These eight countries went through the process of revolt against capitalism in very different ways, and the failure to build socialism in each separate case offers lessons for those who still rebel against exploitation and oppression and who want a better world -- Parker is an activist and academic based in Manchester, UK and author of Slavoj Žižek: A Critical Introduction and Revolutionary Keywords for a New Left:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/socialisms-revolutions-betrayedpsychoanalytic-discussion-prof-ian-parker-tickets-148751518797?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Fri, 6/4, 11 am -- 150 years from the Paris Commune -- 150 years ago, on March 28, 1871, the Paris Commune was proclaimed. Until 24 May, the elected Commune directed Paris, in connection with the neighbourhood clubs, the committees of republican vigilance of the arrondissements (districts), and other popular bodies. The Commune is an example of what we would today call self-organisation, a model of democracy from below, by and for the working people -- Organized by the International Socialist League:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/150-years-from-the-paris-commune-tickets-155778422455?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sat, 6/5, 9 am -- Beyond the Socialist Impasse: Remembering Leo Panitch -- The Left Forum is sponsoring a series of panels which underline three major foundations of Panitch’s corpus of research, teaching, and activism: (1) Reimagining Socialist Parties and Practice; (2) Debating Socialist Strategies Post-Pandemic; and (3) The State and Global Capitalism -- Speakers include: Frances Fox Piven, Greg Albo, Steve Maher, Minqi Li, Michalis Spourdalikis, Meagan Day, Arun Gupta, Peter Bratsis, Barbara Epstein, Sharmini Peries, Bhaskar Sunkara, Trevor Ngwane, Sam Gindin, Zhun Xu, Jayati Ghosh, Nicole Aschoff, Clyde Barrow, Rick Wolff & Doug Henwood:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-socialist-impasse-remembering-leo-panitch-tickets-155329660195?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 6/7, 5 am -- Mission Economy: A moonshot guide to changing capitalism -- This event brings together Mariana Mazzucato, one of the most influential economists in the world, and Kate Pickett, co-author of the best-selling The Spirit Level and The Inner Level, which put inequality at the centre of public debate -- Taking her inspiration from the 'moonshot' programmes which successfully co-ordinated public and private sectors on a massive scale, Mariana, author of Mission Economy, will argue the same level of boldness and experimentation needs to be applied to the biggest problems of our time, from disease to the digital divide to the environmental crisis. Kate, a world-leading epidemiologist, will explore why less equal societies fare worse than equal ones across everything from education and life expectancy, and what can be done to address inequality:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mission-economy-a-moonshot-guide-to-changing-capitalism-tickets-152251840353?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 6/9, 4 pm -- Culture and Technology Book Club, Weapons of Math Destruction (WMD) -- This book analyses how the use of big data and algorithms in a variety of fields, including insurance, advertising, education, and policing, can lead to decisions that harm the poor, reinforce racism, and amplify inequality. Author Cathy O'Neil explains, "You cannot appeal to a WMD. That’s part of their fearsome power. They do not listen.” She offers vivid examples, including microtargeted ads, teacher evaluations, police stats for predictive patrols, insurance, credit scores, and the warping of higher ed around college rankings -- On June 9th we will discuss Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/culture-and-technology-book-club-weapons-of-math-destruction-tickets-144552371033?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 6/10, 2 pm -- America’s First Civil Rights Movement -- Join us for a discussion with scholar Kate Masur, whose new book reconsiders the history of the nation’s earliest federal civil rights measures: the Fourteenth Amendment and the Civil Rights Act of 1866. Masur traces the struggle by African American activists and their white allies as they petitioned for greater racial equality and fought racist laws that restricted their rights to testify in court, move freely from place to place, work, vote, and attend public school -- Kate Masur is an associate professor of history at Northwestern University -- Joining her in conversation will be Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, assistant professor of African American studies at Princeton University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/americas-first-civil-rights-movement-tickets-153047038813?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 6/10, 3 pm -- Noam Chomsky: Confluence of Challenges: The Fate of the Human Experiment -- We live at a moment of extraordinary challenges, unique in human history: environmental catastrophe, nuclear war, new pandemics, all too many others. Crucially, for each imminent crisis we know of feasible solutions, which can lead to a better world. What we do not know is whether humans, who have the fate of the world in their hands, have the moral and intellectual capacity to rise to the challenge and do what must be done. And soon. There can be no delay -- Considered the founder of modern linguistics, Noam Chomsky is one of the most cited scholars in modern history. Chomsky is also one of the most influential public intellectuals in the world. He has written more than 100 books, his most recent being “Requiem for the American Dream: The 10 Principles of Concentration of Wealth & Power.”: https://event.newschool.edu/ICSINoamChomsky
Fri, 6/11, 5 am -- Exploring Doughnut Economics -- Unforeseen financial crises. Extreme wealth inequality. Relentless pressure on the environment. Can we go on like this? Is there an alternative? -- Economist Kate Raworth, author of the internationally acclaimed Doughnut Economics, offers a radical re-envisioning of the system that has brought us to the point of ruin. She is joined in conversation by Miatta Fahnbulleh, Chief Executive of the New Economics Foundation -- Organized by York Festival of Ideas:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exploring-doughnut-economics-tickets-152252718981?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 6/15, 9:30 am -- Beyond Reason: Postcolonial Theory and the Social Sciences -- In this book, author Sanjay Seth maintains that the Western knowledge disseminated by universities and mobilized by states to govern populations was thought to have transcended its particularities such that, unlike pre-modern and non-Western knowledges, it was “universal,” or true for all times and places. Seth argues that the social sciences do not and cannot transcend the Western historical and cultural circumstances in which they emerged. Beyond Reason proceeds to anatomize the disciplines of history and political science to ask what politics these academic disciplines enable, and what ways they foreclose -- Author Sanjay Seth, Department of Politics & International Relations, Goldsmiths, University of London, will discuss his book with Humeira Iqtidar, King's College (London); Branwen Gruffydd Jones, Cardiff University; and José Manuel Viegas Neves, Universidade Nova de Lisboa:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-reason-postcolonial-theory-and-the-social-sciences-tickets-153684363067?aff=erelexpmlt
Wed, 6/16, 5 pm -- A Conversation with Angela Davis -- Davis, the Distinguished Professor Emerita of History of Consciousness and Feminist Studies at UC Santa Cruz, is the author of nine books, most recently, Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement -- In the early seventies, Davis spent eighteen months in jail and on trial after being placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted List.” She has continued to examine the social problems associated with incarceration and the criminalization of communities most affected by poverty and racial discrimination. Davis will address numerous issues related to race, gender, and a 21st century abolitionist movement that envisions a world without prisons:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-angela-davis-registration-154052074903?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 6/18, 9 am to Sat, 6/19, 2 pm -- Nourishing Life Conference -- We face climate crises, epidemic chronic disease, a global pandemic and major threats to our food supply. How we nourish ourselves and our soil is intimately related to each of these challenges. Imagine regenerative solutions that tap the wisdom of nature, our ancestors, and our new understanding of the physiology of immunity and chronic disease -- With Vandana Shiva, PhD, an Indian scholar, environmental activist, food sovereignty advocate, ecofeminist and anti-globalization author who will be speaking on the broken global food system and the link between soil health and human health; Drew Ramsey, MD, who is a psychiatrist, author, farmer, and an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, who will be addressing the link between nutrition and mental health; Christine Jones, PhD, founder of Amazing Carbon and Carbon for Life Inc., who will be speaking on optimizing the liquid carbon pathway and microbial diversity in healthy soil; and 5 others:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nourishing-life-conference-tickets-137469479915?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 6/21, 10:30 am -- William Blake vs the World, with John Higgs -- Join us for a wild journey through culture, science, philosophy and religion to better understand the mercurial genius William Blake in the twenty-first century. Blake famously experienced visions, and it is these that shaped his attitude to politics, sex, religion, society and art. Thanks to the work of neuroscientists and psychologists, we are now in a better position to understand what was happening inside that remarkable mind, and gain a deeper appreciation of his brilliance. His timeless work, we will find, has never been more relevant -- In his book and talk, cultural historian and novelist John Higgs will return to a world of riots, revolutions and radicals, discuss movements from the Levellers of the sixteenth century to the psychedelic counterculture of the 1960s, and explore the latest discoveries in neurobiology, quantum physics and comparative religion. HIggs's previous books include: The KLF, Stranger Than We Can Imagine, Watling Street, and The Future Starts Here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/william-blake-vs-the-world-john-higgs-tickets-153509128937?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 6/22, 11 am -- William Thompson Forum: Eve Olney on "The Living Commons: Reconfiguring the Social for Unknown Futures" -- The Living Commons is a holistic, social and ecological living, working and learning scheme with a focus on aiding the economic and culturally disadvantaged. It is informed by Murray Bookchin’s concept of communalism/libertarian municipalism; Cornelius Castoriadis’s ‘project of autonomy’ as an alternative ‘social imaginary’; and Silvia Federici’s challenges to the patriarchy. This talk explores the project’s conceptual framework, past and current developments, and objectives around social change -- Olney is an artist, activist, educator and researcher. Her latest essays can be found in Passepartout’s issue 40, ‘New Infrastructures’ (2021) and the book Enlightenment and Ecology: The Legacy of Murray Bookchin in the 21st Century (2021):
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/william-thompson-forum-tickets-148062772739?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
("Now") through Sun, 5/30, 7 pm -- Nature & Spirit week 4: Balance, Harmony, and Conflict -- With Corrina Gould, the spokesperson for the Confederated Villages of Lisjan/Ohlone, one of the original peoples and stewards of Huichin, or the land that is now known as Oakland, California. She works within the intersections of multiple and diverse communities in the San Francisco Bay Area to create partnerships for building sustainable futures -- Gould discusses responsibility and reciprocity on stolen homelands by asking what it means to be in right relationship? How can we foster integrity in conservation and land restoration work amidst a world that continues to peddle scarcity, greed, and extraction? How can folks contribute to the re-storying of the land, even if through small acts? -- Registrants can watch the recorded presentation anytime prior to a live, moderated Q&A this Sunday at 7 pm:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nature-spirit-week-4-balance-harmony-and-conflict-tickets-152936121055?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sat, 5/29, 2 pm -- La Commune 2021 Book Club Presents: a discussion of Jodi Dean's COMRADE -- A virtual discussion of Comrade: An Essay on Political Belonging, by: Hilda Fernandez-Alvarez, a Lacanian psychoanalyst and academic associate at SFUbased in Vancouver, Canada; Mike Gouldhawke is a Métis and Cree writer and community organizer who has been part of Indigenous and anti-poverty movements in Vancouver; Steffanie Ling, who has written for artforum.com, Brooklyn Rail, Flash Art, Hong Kong Review of Books, MUBI Notebook, and Senses of Cinema; and Gustavus Stadler, the author of Troubling Minds: The Cultural Politics of Genius in the U.S. 1840-1890, and Professor of English at Haverford College -- Two essays and one video about Comrade are linked on the Eventbrite page, here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-commune-2021-book-club-presents-a-discussion-of-jodi-deans-comrade-tickets-156270666771?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Tue, 6/1, 3 pm -- The Way Out: How to Overcome Toxic Polarization: Book Talk w/ Peter Coleman -- Author and professor Dr. Peter T. Coleman will discuss his decades-long research on toxic polarization, how and why we are so stuck currently, and what we can each do to ‘unstick’ ourselves and our communities. He will be joined in conversation by Dr. Jonathan Haidt, professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business -- Coleman is a professor at Teachers College, Columbia University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-way-out-how-to-overcome-toxic-polarization-book-talk-w-peter-coleman-tickets-153860160883?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 6/1, 4 pm -- Clint Smith's "How the Word is Passed" National Launch Event -- Clint Smith leads the reader through an unforgettable tour of monuments and landmarks that offer an intergenerational story of how slavery has been central in shaping our nation’s collective history, and ourselves -- Clint Smith is a staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of the poetry collection Counting Descent. His writing has been published in The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, Poetry Magazine, The Paris Review and elsewhere. Smith received his Ph.D. in Education from Harvard University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clint-smith-how-the-word-is-passed-national-launch-event-tickets-152584429135?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 6/1, 4 pm -- A Green Digest of Biden's Climate Summit -- This Virtual Forum will detail various Green responses to commitments made at Biden's Earth Day Climate Summit. The broad consensus is that much deeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions are required as we proceed to COP26 in Glasgow. There can be no further delay. Speakers will address the need for faster reductions in greenhouse emissions and for the industrial polluter nations to dramatically increase climate reparations to assist the Global South. Responding powerfully to this Climate Crisis is the only solution -- Presenters include: Dr. Jill Stein, Presidential Candidate 2012 and 2016 and former leader of the Green Party of the United States; Mohamed Awad, President of the Egyptian Green Party, Vice President of the African Green Federation; Professor Katharine Hayhoe, atmospheric scientist, Director of the Climate Science Centre, Professor of Political Science at Texas Tech University; and Adam Bandt, Federal Member for Melbourne and Parliamentary Leader of the Australian Greens:
https://globalgreens.org/event/a-green-digest-of-bidens-climate-summit-2/
Tue, 6/1, 5 pm -- The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Historical Context -- Professor Brenda E. Stevenson moderates an online conversation with Karlos K. Hill and Hannibal Johnson, both authors and experts on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which a white mob assaulted residents, looted, and destroyed their homes, churches, schools, and businesses in the predominantly Black neighborhood and business district of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- Hill is an associate professor at the University of Oklahoma, Hill and the founder and chair of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission. Johnson is an attorney, public historian, and author of Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples with its Historical Racial Trauma -- Organized by the Hammer Museum at UCLA:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-1921-tulsa-race-massacre-a-historical-context-tickets-156288104929
Wed, 6/2, 11 am -- State power, transitions and social revolution - a series of three lectures -- This series of lectures examines the Marxist idea of revolution as encompassing the passage of state power from one class to another as part of the transition from one mode of production to a higher one -- Dr. Jonathan White starts the series by examining the Marxist theory of revolutionary change as transitions between modes of production -- The other two lectures are: June 10, ‘The transition from feudalism to capitalism’, with Professor James Crossley and June 17, ‘The transition to Socialism’, with Professor Vijay Prashad:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/state-power-transitions-and-social-revolution-a-series-of-three-lectures-tickets-155016720183?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 6/2, 11 am -- David Graeber’s Debt: Ten Years On -- David Graeber's Debt: The First 5,000 Years turned everything we think we know about money, debt and society on its head, and has, in the ten years since it was first published, become a modern classic. To mark its tenth anniversary, Grace Blakeley, Owen Jones, Gillian Tett and Yanis Varoufakis will come together to discuss Debt and explore the lasting implications that Graeber's arguments have for society, past, present and future -- Organized by the London Review Bookshop:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/david-graebers-debt-ten-years-on-tickets-153656537841?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 6/3, 8:30 am -- TED Circle: The ethical dilemma of designer babies -- Creating genetically modified people is no longer a science fiction fantasy; it's a likely future scenario. Biologist Paul Knoepfler estimates that scientists could use the gene editing technology CRISPR to make certain "upgrades" to human embryos -- from altering physical appearances to eliminating the risk of auto-immune diseases. Knoepfler readies us for the coming designer baby revolution and its very personal, and unforeseeable, consequences -- Dr. Paul Knoepfler has made key discoveries about how stem cells and cancer are programmed. Now he is especially interested in how to hack these cells to control their behavior, including using powerful CRISPR genetic modification technology:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ted-circle-the-ethical-dilemma-of-designer-babies-tickets-156860721641?aff=erelpanelorg
Thu, 6/3, 9 am -- The 11th Hour: Indigenous Perspectives on Our Current Times -- For hundreds of years, “civilized” humanity has related to the Earth with an extraction mentality — taking whatever we can get. In contrast, indigenous peoples have long since been calling for a more holistic, sustainable approach -- Together with Grandmother La’ne Saan Moonwalker, we’ll discuss the current climate and environment challenges, with ideas from a First Nations perspective: What is the difference between sustainability and reciprocity? What are the dangers of ‘legacy’? How dire is our current global situation? What is the way through? -- Grandmother Láné Sáan Moonwalker, has been an oracle, healer, spiritual teacher and environmental guardian for more than 50 years. She is on the World Council of Spiritual Elders through the ANIWA Community:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-11th-hour-indigenous-perspectives-on-our-current-times-tickets-156007740351?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 6/3, 11 am -- The Legacy of the Paris Commune: 1871-2021 -- In March 1871, in the aftermath of France’s defeat in the Franco-Prussian War, ordinary Parisians rose up and took control of their city for themselves. The Paris Commune only lasted for a little over two months, but during that time the Communards enacted a remarkable number of far-reaching democratic measures. On its 150th anniversary, join us for a discussion of the Commune’s accomplishments and weaknesses, and the lessons it holds for the radical left today -- With Gilbert Achcar, who teaches at the University of London; Carolyn J. Eichner, a feminist historian at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee; and Phil Gasper, co-editor of New Politics and editor of an annotated edition of The Communist Manifesto:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-legacy-of-the-paris-commune-1871-2021-tickets-153719448007?aff=erellivmlt
Thu, 6/3, 11 am -- Unicorn Riot -- During the BLACK LIVES MATTER protest in America, UNICORN RIOT shared the stories of the communities uprising as well as facilitated live streaming from the protests. Their act of witnessing provided a context, a voice and a plea for collective response to systemic police violence. We will be sharing several of their documentaries and welcoming founders to an online discussion about their vital work -- Unicorn Riot is a decentralized, educational non-profit media organization of artists and journalists. Their work is dedicated to exposing root causes of dynamic social and environmental issues through amplifying stories and exploring sustainable alternatives in today’s globalized world:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unicorn-riot-tickets-154682033125?aff=erelpanelorg
Thu, 6/3, 4 pm -- Ben Rhodes + Julia Ioffe: After the Fall -- Why is democracy so threatened in America and around the world? And what can we do about it? Join Ben Rhodes for the launch of his new book After the Fall: Being American in the World We've Made -- Between 2017 and 2020, Rhodes, a former White House aide and close confidant to Barack Obama, traveled to dozens of countries, meeting with politicians, activists, and dissidents confronting the same nationalism and authoritarianism that was tearing America apart. Rhodes comes to realize America's post-Cold War embrace of unbridled capitalism and our post-9/11 nationalism and militarism; our mania for technology and social media; and the racism that fueled the backlash to America's first Black president -- Joining Ben in conversation will be journalist Julia Ioffe, who has written about foreign policy and national security for The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Washington Post, and The New Republic:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ben-rhodes-julia-ioffe-after-the-fall-tickets-151375794075?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 6/4, 10 am -- Socialisms: Revolutions Betrayed, Mislaid, Misunderstood -- Ian Parker in his new book analyzes what happened and what went wrong in Russia, Georgia, Serbia, North Korea, China, Cuba, Laos and Venezuela. These eight countries went through the process of revolt against capitalism in very different ways, and the failure to build socialism in each separate case offers lessons for those who still rebel against exploitation and oppression and who want a better world -- Parker is an activist and academic based in Manchester, UK and author of Slavoj Žižek: A Critical Introduction and Revolutionary Keywords for a New Left:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/socialisms-revolutions-betrayedpsychoanalytic-discussion-prof-ian-parker-tickets-148751518797?aff=erellivmlt&keep_tld=1
Fri, 6/4, 11 am -- 150 years from the Paris Commune -- 150 years ago, on March 28, 1871, the Paris Commune was proclaimed. Until 24 May, the elected Commune directed Paris, in connection with the neighbourhood clubs, the committees of republican vigilance of the arrondissements (districts), and other popular bodies. The Commune is an example of what we would today call self-organisation, a model of democracy from below, by and for the working people -- Organized by the International Socialist League:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/150-years-from-the-paris-commune-tickets-155778422455?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sat, 6/5, 9 am -- Beyond the Socialist Impasse: Remembering Leo Panitch -- The Left Forum is sponsoring a series of panels which underline three major foundations of Panitch’s corpus of research, teaching, and activism: (1) Reimagining Socialist Parties and Practice; (2) Debating Socialist Strategies Post-Pandemic; and (3) The State and Global Capitalism -- Speakers include: Frances Fox Piven, Greg Albo, Steve Maher, Minqi Li, Michalis Spourdalikis, Meagan Day, Arun Gupta, Peter Bratsis, Barbara Epstein, Sharmini Peries, Bhaskar Sunkara, Trevor Ngwane, Sam Gindin, Zhun Xu, Jayati Ghosh, Nicole Aschoff, Clyde Barrow, Rick Wolff & Doug Henwood:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-socialist-impasse-remembering-leo-panitch-tickets-155329660195?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 6/7, 5 am -- Mission Economy: A moonshot guide to changing capitalism -- This event brings together Mariana Mazzucato, one of the most influential economists in the world, and Kate Pickett, co-author of the best-selling The Spirit Level and The Inner Level, which put inequality at the centre of public debate -- Taking her inspiration from the 'moonshot' programmes which successfully co-ordinated public and private sectors on a massive scale, Mariana, author of Mission Economy, will argue the same level of boldness and experimentation needs to be applied to the biggest problems of our time, from disease to the digital divide to the environmental crisis. Kate, a world-leading epidemiologist, will explore why less equal societies fare worse than equal ones across everything from education and life expectancy, and what can be done to address inequality:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mission-economy-a-moonshot-guide-to-changing-capitalism-tickets-152251840353?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Wed, 6/9, 4 pm -- Culture and Technology Book Club, Weapons of Math Destruction (WMD) -- This book analyses how the use of big data and algorithms in a variety of fields, including insurance, advertising, education, and policing, can lead to decisions that harm the poor, reinforce racism, and amplify inequality. Author Cathy O'Neil explains, "You cannot appeal to a WMD. That’s part of their fearsome power. They do not listen.” She offers vivid examples, including microtargeted ads, teacher evaluations, police stats for predictive patrols, insurance, credit scores, and the warping of higher ed around college rankings -- On June 9th we will discuss Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/culture-and-technology-book-club-weapons-of-math-destruction-tickets-144552371033?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 6/10, 2 pm -- America’s First Civil Rights Movement -- Join us for a discussion with scholar Kate Masur, whose new book reconsiders the history of the nation’s earliest federal civil rights measures: the Fourteenth Amendment and the Civil Rights Act of 1866. Masur traces the struggle by African American activists and their white allies as they petitioned for greater racial equality and fought racist laws that restricted their rights to testify in court, move freely from place to place, work, vote, and attend public school -- Kate Masur is an associate professor of history at Northwestern University -- Joining her in conversation will be Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, assistant professor of African American studies at Princeton University:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/americas-first-civil-rights-movement-tickets-153047038813?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 6/10, 3 pm -- Noam Chomsky: Confluence of Challenges: The Fate of the Human Experiment -- We live at a moment of extraordinary challenges, unique in human history: environmental catastrophe, nuclear war, new pandemics, all too many others. Crucially, for each imminent crisis we know of feasible solutions, which can lead to a better world. What we do not know is whether humans, who have the fate of the world in their hands, have the moral and intellectual capacity to rise to the challenge and do what must be done. And soon. There can be no delay -- Considered the founder of modern linguistics, Noam Chomsky is one of the most cited scholars in modern history. Chomsky is also one of the most influential public intellectuals in the world. He has written more than 100 books, his most recent being “Requiem for the American Dream: The 10 Principles of Concentration of Wealth & Power.”: https://event.newschool.edu/ICSINoamChomsky
Fri, 6/11, 5 am -- Exploring Doughnut Economics -- Unforeseen financial crises. Extreme wealth inequality. Relentless pressure on the environment. Can we go on like this? Is there an alternative? -- Economist Kate Raworth, author of the internationally acclaimed Doughnut Economics, offers a radical re-envisioning of the system that has brought us to the point of ruin. She is joined in conversation by Miatta Fahnbulleh, Chief Executive of the New Economics Foundation -- Organized by York Festival of Ideas:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exploring-doughnut-economics-tickets-152252718981?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 6/15, 9:30 am -- Beyond Reason: Postcolonial Theory and the Social Sciences -- In this book, author Sanjay Seth maintains that the Western knowledge disseminated by universities and mobilized by states to govern populations was thought to have transcended its particularities such that, unlike pre-modern and non-Western knowledges, it was “universal,” or true for all times and places. Seth argues that the social sciences do not and cannot transcend the Western historical and cultural circumstances in which they emerged. Beyond Reason proceeds to anatomize the disciplines of history and political science to ask what politics these academic disciplines enable, and what ways they foreclose -- Author Sanjay Seth, Department of Politics & International Relations, Goldsmiths, University of London, will discuss his book with Humeira Iqtidar, King's College (London); Branwen Gruffydd Jones, Cardiff University; and José Manuel Viegas Neves, Universidade Nova de Lisboa:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-reason-postcolonial-theory-and-the-social-sciences-tickets-153684363067?aff=erelexpmlt
Wed, 6/16, 5 pm -- A Conversation with Angela Davis -- Davis, the Distinguished Professor Emerita of History of Consciousness and Feminist Studies at UC Santa Cruz, is the author of nine books, most recently, Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement -- In the early seventies, Davis spent eighteen months in jail and on trial after being placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted List.” She has continued to examine the social problems associated with incarceration and the criminalization of communities most affected by poverty and racial discrimination. Davis will address numerous issues related to race, gender, and a 21st century abolitionist movement that envisions a world without prisons:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-angela-davis-registration-154052074903?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 6/18, 9 am to Sat, 6/19, 2 pm -- Nourishing Life Conference -- We face climate crises, epidemic chronic disease, a global pandemic and major threats to our food supply. How we nourish ourselves and our soil is intimately related to each of these challenges. Imagine regenerative solutions that tap the wisdom of nature, our ancestors, and our new understanding of the physiology of immunity and chronic disease -- With Vandana Shiva, PhD, an Indian scholar, environmental activist, food sovereignty advocate, ecofeminist and anti-globalization author who will be speaking on the broken global food system and the link between soil health and human health; Drew Ramsey, MD, who is a psychiatrist, author, farmer, and an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University, who will be addressing the link between nutrition and mental health; Christine Jones, PhD, founder of Amazing Carbon and Carbon for Life Inc., who will be speaking on optimizing the liquid carbon pathway and microbial diversity in healthy soil; and 5 others:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nourishing-life-conference-tickets-137469479915?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 6/21, 10:30 am -- William Blake vs the World, with John Higgs -- Join us for a wild journey through culture, science, philosophy and religion to better understand the mercurial genius William Blake in the twenty-first century. Blake famously experienced visions, and it is these that shaped his attitude to politics, sex, religion, society and art. Thanks to the work of neuroscientists and psychologists, we are now in a better position to understand what was happening inside that remarkable mind, and gain a deeper appreciation of his brilliance. His timeless work, we will find, has never been more relevant -- In his book and talk, cultural historian and novelist John Higgs will return to a world of riots, revolutions and radicals, discuss movements from the Levellers of the sixteenth century to the psychedelic counterculture of the 1960s, and explore the latest discoveries in neurobiology, quantum physics and comparative religion. HIggs's previous books include: The KLF, Stranger Than We Can Imagine, Watling Street, and The Future Starts Here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/william-blake-vs-the-world-john-higgs-tickets-153509128937?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 6/22, 11 am -- William Thompson Forum: Eve Olney on "The Living Commons: Reconfiguring the Social for Unknown Futures" -- The Living Commons is a holistic, social and ecological living, working and learning scheme with a focus on aiding the economic and culturally disadvantaged. It is informed by Murray Bookchin’s concept of communalism/libertarian municipalism; Cornelius Castoriadis’s ‘project of autonomy’ as an alternative ‘social imaginary’; and Silvia Federici’s challenges to the patriarchy. This talk explores the project’s conceptual framework, past and current developments, and objectives around social change -- Olney is an artist, activist, educator and researcher. Her latest essays can be found in Passepartout’s issue 40, ‘New Infrastructures’ (2021) and the book Enlightenment and Ecology: The Legacy of Murray Bookchin in the 21st Century (2021):
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/william-thompson-forum-tickets-148062772739?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network