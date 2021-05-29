Flowers and Candles Form Tribute to Black Lives Murdered by 1st Anniversary of George Floyd

Saturday May 29th, 2021 1:07 AM

Photos from a vigil held in Mill Valley on May 25th.

Photos by the following photographers as indicated above each photo. Please give credit.

Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org

Ron Greene, ProBonoPhoto.org

Marnie Walters, ProBonoPhoto.org



People gathering at an evening-hour vigil laid tributes of flowers and candles in the plaza and heard speakers in downtown Mill Valley on May 25th.



The names of scores of murdered black men and women took over ten minutes to read, from Martin Luther King Jr, to Fred Hampton and Emmett Till, to Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice and George Floyd.



Top photo by Marnie Walters.



