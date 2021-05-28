top
Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay | U.S. | Anti-War | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
Block ZIM Everywhere! Profiteering from Israeli Apartheid is Not Welcome Anywhere! International Week of Action
by Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC)
Friday May 28th, 2021 5:37 PM
For the past 12 days, the #BlockTheBoat protest has kept a cargo ship operated by ZIM — apartheid Israel's largest and oldest shipping company — from docking at the Port of Oakland. We are winning!
sm_aroc_blocktheboat-june2021.jpg
original image (2000x1294)
Our people power is working, and sending a clear message that Israel's ongoing settler-colonialism, occupation, and violence against the Palestinian people will come with a heavy price. Every hour that ZIM cargo ships remain undocked and unloaded is a huge victory, as it means that the apartheid state of Israel is losing enormous amounts of money.

We are now calling on communities all over the world to organize solidarity actions with Oakland, and hold a community picket to block a ZIM-operated ship at your port during this week of action against the apartheid-profiteering ZIM shipping line!

Take action to stand in solidarity with our victorious #BlockTheBoat effort in Oakland, and amplify the impacts against the Israeli ZIM company everywhere. Build solidarity with port workers, and encourage them to heed the call from labor unions in Gaza asking workers everywhere not to handle Israeli cargo or engage with Israeli businesses. Together, let's demonstrate that we will no longer watch as the U.S. continues its business as usual to enable Israeli apartheid. Let's make clear that ZIM's apartheid-profiteering will not be welcome by the international community.

Just as the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement helped turned the tide and bring down apartheid in South Africa, so too will our international solidarity and actions today help Palestinians bring about a free Palestine, from the river to the sea.

Interested in organizing a local Block the Boat solidarity action? Fill out this form.

To stay up to date on solidarity actions text your name to 181BLOCKZIM, follow @AROCBayArea on Twitter or Instagram, and visit http://www.blocktheboat.org.
https://blocktheboat.org/nationwide-week-o...
