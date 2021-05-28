Know Your Rights: Disability Discrimination and Your Job
Learn about the employment rights of people with disabilities including the right to be free from discrimination and to ask for workplace accommodations. Engage in an interactive presentation followed by a Q&A session.
Tuesday, 6/1/2021 @ 11:00 - 12:00
Info & RSVP: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/06/01/presentation-know-your-rights-disability-discrimination-and-your-job
PRESENTERS:
Tishon Smith-Bennett, Litigation Assistant, Legal Aid at Work
Tishon Smith-Bennett has worked as a legal assistant and legal secretary in a variety of fields before joining Legal Aid at Work. She enjoys helping people and strongly believes in the power of the law to address issues of social justice.
Jinny Kim, Senior Staff Attorney, Legal Aid at Work
Jinny Kim directs the Disability Rights Program at Legal Aid at Work. She represents workers fighting disability discrimination before federal and state courts as well as administrative agencies.
Tuesday June 01
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Class/Workshop
San Francisco Public Library
Online workshop (FREE)
https://sfpl.org/events/2021/06/01/present...
