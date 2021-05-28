top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 6/ 1/2021
Know Your Rights: Disability Discrimination and Your Job
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday June 01
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Location Details
Online workshop (FREE)
Know Your Rights: Disability Discrimination and Your Job

Learn about the employment rights of people with disabilities including the right to be free from discrimination and to ask for workplace accommodations. Engage in an interactive presentation followed by a Q&A session.

Tuesday, 6/1/2021 @ 11:00 - 12:00

Info & RSVP: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/06/01/presentation-know-your-rights-disability-discrimination-and-your-job


PRESENTERS:

Tishon Smith-Bennett, Litigation Assistant, Legal Aid at Work

Tishon Smith-Bennett has worked as a legal assistant and legal secretary in a variety of fields before joining Legal Aid at Work. She enjoys helping people and strongly believes in the power of the law to address issues of social justice.

Jinny Kim, Senior Staff Attorney, Legal Aid at Work

Jinny Kim directs the Disability Rights Program at Legal Aid at Work. She represents workers fighting disability discrimination before federal and state courts as well as administrative agencies.
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2021/06/01/present...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 28th, 2021 2:26 PM
