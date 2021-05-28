



Learn about the employment rights of people with disabilities including the right to be free from discrimination and to ask for workplace accommodations. Engage in an interactive presentation followed by a Q&A session.



Tuesday, 6/1/2021 @ 11:00 - 12:00



PRESENTERS:



Tishon Smith-Bennett, Litigation Assistant, Legal Aid at Work



Tishon Smith-Bennett has worked as a legal assistant and legal secretary in a variety of fields before joining Legal Aid at Work. She enjoys helping people and strongly believes in the power of the law to address issues of social justice.



Jinny Kim, Senior Staff Attorney, Legal Aid at Work



