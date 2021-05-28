



Join us on May 29th for a discussion on the 100th Anniversary of the Destruction

of Tulsa's Black Wall Street.



Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 5 PM PDT



RSVP:



Tulsa History Museum:



"The 1921 Attack on Greenwood was one of the most significant events in Tulsa’s history. Following World War I, Tulsa was recognized nationally for its affluent African American community known as the Greenwood District. This thriving business district and surrounding residential area was referred to as “Black Wall Street.” In June 1921, a series of events nearly destroyed the entire Greenwood area. . .when it was looted and burned by white rioters

. . .Historians now believe as many as 300 [Black residents] may have died."



https://www.tulsahistory.org/exhibit/1921-tulsa-race-massacre/

