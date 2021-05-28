The Next Generation Action Network is excited to announce a week of commemoration to George Floyd and all victims of police brutality, which will take place from May 22nd through May 29th.
Join us on May 29th for a discussion on the 100th Anniversary of the Destruction
of Tulsa's Black Wall Street.
Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 5 PM PDT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/george-floyd-week-100th-anniversary-of-the-tulsa-massacre-tickets-154892372255
Tulsa History Museum:
"The 1921 Attack on Greenwood was one of the most significant events in Tulsa’s history. Following World War I, Tulsa was recognized nationally for its affluent African American community known as the Greenwood District. This thriving business district and surrounding residential area was referred to as “Black Wall Street.” In June 1921, a series of events nearly destroyed the entire Greenwood area. . .when it was looted and burned by white rioters
. . .Historians now believe as many as 300 [Black residents] may have died."
https://www.tulsahistory.org/exhibit/1921-tulsa-race-massacre/
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
|Date
|Saturday May 29
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Next Generation Action Network
|Location Details
|Online event
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3623358997...
► ▼ IMC Network