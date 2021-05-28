top
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
George Floyd Week: 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre Talk
Date Saturday May 29
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorNext Generation Action Network
Location Details
Online event
The Next Generation Action Network is excited to announce a week of commemoration to George Floyd and all victims of police brutality, which will take place from May 22nd through May 29th.

Join us on May 29th for a discussion on the 100th Anniversary of the Destruction
of Tulsa's Black Wall Street.

Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 5 PM PDT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/george-floyd-week-100th-anniversary-of-the-tulsa-massacre-tickets-154892372255

Tulsa History Museum:

"The 1921 Attack on Greenwood was one of the most significant events in Tulsa’s history. Following World War I, Tulsa was recognized nationally for its affluent African American community known as the Greenwood District. This thriving business district and surrounding residential area was referred to as “Black Wall Street.” In June 1921, a series of events nearly destroyed the entire Greenwood area. . .when it was looted and burned by white rioters
. . .Historians now believe as many as 300 [Black residents] may have died."

https://www.tulsahistory.org/exhibit/1921-tulsa-race-massacre/
____________________________________________________________
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3623358997...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 28th, 2021 12:41 PM
