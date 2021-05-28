



Ways to help Palestinians:

1) Sign the following petitions:

https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html



https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-lives-in-gaza?source=direct_link&



https://actionnetwork.org/forms/no-apartheid/?source=group-mpower-action-fund&referrer=group-mpower-action-fund



https://secure.everyaction.com/wUAYmd6RzEacXxN3WQuYQQ2



https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053



https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/



https://www.codepink.org/natgeo



2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) to cosponsor HR2590. Congress acts when enough constituents demand it.

3) Learn more about Palestine at:

- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

- Rebuilding Alliance

- Adalah Justice Project

- Eyewitness Palestine

- Grassroots Al-Quds

- BDS Movement

- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)

- teachpalestine.org

- decolonizepalestine.com

- gazaincontext.com

- palambassador.org

- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah

3) Read Determined to Stay: Palestinian Youth Fight for their Village by Jody Sokolower: shoppalestine.org/product-p/book_determined_to_stay.htm



4) Boycott HP, PUMA, General Mills/Pillsbury and SodaStream



