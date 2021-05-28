The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Historical Context
Professor Brenda E. Stevenson of UCLA joins Tulsa scholars Karlos K. Hill and Hannibal Johnson to discuss the history and significance of the massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921.
Hosts: Department of African American Studies at UCLA & the Hammer Museum LA
Date and time: Tue, June 1, 2021 @ 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM PDT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-1921-tulsa-race-massacre-a-historical-context-tickets-156288104929
Professor Brenda E. Stevenson moderates an online conversation with Karlos K. Hill and Hannibal Johnson, both authors and experts on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which a white mob assaulted residents, looted, and destroyed their homes, churches, schools, and businesses in the predominantly Black neighborhood and business district of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The panel discusses the history of Black migration to Oklahoma, the Jim Crow realities of the early 20th century, the facts surrounding the Tulsa massacre, and the immediate aftermath in which hundreds of Black Americans were dead, homeless, or imprisoned, their families and financial lives devastated.
Karlos K. Hill
An associate professor and chair of the Clara Luper Department of African and African-American Studies at the University of Oklahoma, Hill is the founder and chair of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission. His most recent book is The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History.
Hannibal Johnson
An attorney, author, and highly regarded public historian, Johnson is the author of Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples with its Historical Racial Trauma.
___________________________________________________________
BELOW: Photo of aftermath of the Tulsa Race Massacre, when on "May 31, 1921,
and in the early morning hours of June 1, several thousand white citizens and authorities violently attacked the African American Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma" (wiki).
