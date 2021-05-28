2021 Stockton Juneteenth Historic Waterfront District blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com)

Friday May 28th, 2021 6:58 AM by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Generations of enslavement and affliction, chattel slavery and horrors of captive bondage ended after the bloody battles of the US Civil War where over 700,000 white men Confederate and Union soldiers, died on and off the battlefield to secure the hard fought freedoms we enjoy today. Vestiges of post traumatic episodes on all fronts continues today and May is Mental Health Month to help end the stigma of getting help.



Come discover our unique Stockton Juneteenth "From Slavery to Freedom " Historic Waterfront Tours that continues, in a good way, building on a strong living legacy of perseverance in the face of long odds.



June 15, the State of California is on track to fully open up and celebrate freedom.



Safely, we are planning our annual Stockton Juneteenth Waterfront Tours and Celebration as part of a month long California Juneteenth Freedom Celebration.



The Port of Stockton, seat of San Joaquin County , remains a strategic epicenter of our collective past, present and future here in the Great State of California.



Juneteenth "our journey from slavery to freedom" throughout California remains an open secret. Very few communities nationwide have elevated the celebration to an official paid holiday, yet the opportunity for the entire community to discover the salient contributions by people of Pan African Ancestry here in Stockton, CA is part of the Historic Stockton Waterfront District.



In 1994, in New Orleans, Louisiana a group of Nationwide Juneteenth leaders agreed that June 19, 1865 will become the focus of National Juneteenth Freedom Celebrations offering us all very unique opportunity to recall the entire journey from enslavement as prisoners' of war beginning in the 15th century.



Freedom is never free, each generation is required to pay the price.



Everyone is invited to learn about our unique experience and expression of freedom toward helping "forming a more perfect Union."

