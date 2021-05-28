Los Altos Commemorates Death of George Floyd with March/Rally by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead

Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM

Justice Vanguard is a grassroots racial justice organization that focuses on creating change through education and positive awareness. The youth group organized a 1.5 mile march from Los Altos High School to a busy intersection at the border of Mountain View and Los Altos, where students and community members spilled into the street, blocked traffic and rallied on the busy El Camino Real.

Photos by Jack Owicki, probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.



Members of Justice Vanguard held a boisterous march and rally on May 25 on the heels of two of the group's major successes in the past year. They removed school resource officers from the campus of Los Altos High School and more recently successfully lobbied the Los Altos City Council to form a new Citizen’s Police Task Force to improve the police complaint system.



On Tuesday, a protest dog and protest chicken joined high school students, families, and Raging Grannies in reminding drivers along the El Camino that George Floyd's death will not be forgotten. Protesters yielded placards shaped like tombstones each with the name of a victim of police murder including Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Oscar Grant and several more. The biggest "tombstone" was that of George Floyd. It was marked with the words "Died May 25, 2020 -- One Year Anniversary" on the front and "Rest in Power" on the back.