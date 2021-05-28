top
Peninsula
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Los Altos Commemorates Death of George Floyd with March/Rally
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
Justice Vanguard is a grassroots racial justice organization that focuses on creating change through education and positive awareness. The youth group organized a 1.5 mile march from Los Altos High School to a busy intersection at the border of Mountain View and Los Altos, where students and community members spilled into the street, blocked traffic and rallied on the busy El Camino Real.
sm_jvgfkidsinstreetgu.jpg
original image (2500x1674)
Photos by Jack Owicki, probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

Members of Justice Vanguard held a boisterous march and rally on May 25 on the heels of two of the group's major successes in the past year. They removed school resource officers from the campus of Los Altos High School and more recently successfully lobbied the Los Altos City Council to form a new Citizen’s Police Task Force to improve the police complaint system.

On Tuesday, a protest dog and protest chicken joined high school students, families, and Raging Grannies in reminding drivers along the El Camino that George Floyd's death will not be forgotten. Protesters yielded placards shaped like tombstones each with the name of a victim of police murder including Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Oscar Grant and several more. The biggest "tombstone" was that of George Floyd. It was marked with the words "Died May 25, 2020 -- One Year Anniversary" on the front and "Rest in Power" on the back.
§Starting out on the Sidewalk from High School
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfmarchfewer.jpg
original image (2500x1783)
§Taking Over the ECR
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgftakeoverstreetkids.jpg
original image (2500x1473)
ECR is short for the El Camino Real
§Speaker
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfyoungfemalespeaks.jpg
original image (2500x2266)
§Kenan Moos of Justice Vanguard
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfkeenanmbwa.jpg
original image (2500x1611)
§Student Steps up to Say What's on her Mind
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgffixnikibi.jpeg
original image (1875x2500)
§BLM sign
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfblmotoko.jpg
original image (1569x2500)
§Kiyoshi Taylor
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfkiyoshibullhorn.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
Kiyoshi co-founded Justice Vanguard with Kenan Moos. They are protest experts now, having held many in 2020. They frequently sponsor zoom educational sessions as well.
§Gravestone placards for Oscar Grant, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvfbmbwaplusgrnsgu.jpg
original image (2500x1835)
Rest in Power
§Protest Chicken
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfchicken.jpg
original image (1875x2500)
A protest dog also came
§Protest Chicken's Owner
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfaprongirljo.jpg
original image (1721x2500)
Also a Los Altos High student, she sported a vintage apron with pockets.
§Making sure the motorists know what's up
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfcurledfist.jpg
original image (2500x1307)
§Families Participated Too
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfblmsmallboy.jpg
original image (1544x2500)
§Black Queer Lives Matter
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfblacktrans.jpg
original image (1780x2500)
§Speaker
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfhenryshane.jpg
original image (1761x2500)
A recent high school graduate
§Rallying in the street
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvfbgrnskoku.jpg
original image (2500x1676)
§High School Teacher Seth Donnelly...
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfmoosteacher.jpg
original image (2500x1875)
...reminded students that today's memorial service for George Floyd is also about a bigger, world-wide struggle
§With Arms High
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfgrnsincircle.jpg
original image (2500x1324)
§Later on the Sidewalk
by Justice Vanguard Takes the Lead
Friday May 28th, 2021 2:15 AM
sm_jvgfsharatgrnandrea.jpg
original image (2500x1656)
@danceofpeace was on the sidewalk and in the street with a message of transformation to a better world. Dancer Sharat Lin has been speaking at Stop Asia Hate rallies about neighborhoods protecting themselves rather than calling for increased police enforcement.
