Right Now! Please take action for Russell Maroon Shoatz
by reposted by the Jamal Journal
Wednesday May 26th, 2021 7:50 AM
Today's action campaign has begun!
sm_maroon.jpg
original image (612x612)

TODAY: WEDNESDAY, MAY 26TH @
10:00 AM - 12:00 NOON & 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM (eastern time)
7:00 AM - 10:00 AM & 12:00 NOON - 2:00 PM (pacific time)

The DOC has canceled Maroon's scheduled chemotherapy treatments.

Maroon is very upset about this and the DOC has not rescheduled these life-saving treatments.

We must take action by calling, faxing, texting and emailing all those below who are responsible...

PA Governor Tom Wolf
Phone: 717-787-2500 ext. 3
FAX: 717-772-8284
Brunelle.Michael [at] gmail.com
govcorrespcrm [at] pa.gov
facebook: @governorwolf, @TomWolfPA
Instagram: @governortomwolf

Philly DA Larry Krasner
Phone: 267-567-1000
justice [at] phila.gov
Twitter: @DA_LarryKrasner
Instagram: @larrykrasner

PA DOC Secretary John Wetzel
Phone: 717-728-2573
jowetzel [at] state.pa.us
Ra-crpadocsecretary [at] pa.gov

Prison SCI Dallas:
Phone: 570-675-1101

PA DOC, Christopher Oppman:
Deputy Secretary for Administration who oversees healthcare
Phone: 717-728-4122

SUGGESTED SCRIPT

My name is __________________ and I demand:

1. The immediate scheduling of necessary chemotherapy treatments for Russell Maroon Shoatz #AF-3855, who has stage 4 cancer and is recovering from COVID-19.

2. The immediate consideration for a compassionate release. He is 77 years old and meets all criteria for release of inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including having not committed a violent crime in the last decade.

Russell Shoatz’s health is rapidly deteriorating. Demand Immediate Release of Russell Maroon Shoatz #AF-3855. They track the calls from different phones and how many times the same number calls so please keep calling and activate your networks.

Make the calls, emails and tweets from now until Friday to ensure he gets immediate response and medical treatment before memorial day.

Our sincere gratitude for all of your support.
https://linktr.ee/FreeMaroonNow
