top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
George Floyd's Death, The Working Class & Capitalism With IBT808 Pres Chris Silvera
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday May 25th, 2021 9:38 PM
Chris Silvera, the president of IBT Local 808 talks about racism and the continuing murders one year after the death of George Floyd. He also discusses the failure of the national unions to stand up to the racists, sexist and xenophobic attacks of former president Trump.
sm_floyd_george_posters.jpg
original image (2000x1504)
On the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, IBT 808 president Chris Silvera talks about the continued racist murders and attacks and the need for the working class to mobilize independently.

Silvera also discusses the failure of the national unions to challenge the racists xenophobia of former
president Trump and the efforts of the capitalists to whip up racism xenophobia and efforts to pit workers
against workers.
This interview took place on 5/21/21

Additional media:
The Democrats, AFL-CIO, ILWU, Vermont AFL-CIO & Palestine with Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 retired
https://youtu.be/0HUm2D0QzYU

AFL-CIO Richard Trumka Supports A General Strike In Myanmar To Defend Democracy, But Not Hear In The United States?
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers/photos/pcb.2874682119420697/2874640449424864/

WW 5-12-21 The Role Of Israel & Zionism In The US & Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5-12-21-the-role-of-israel-zionism-in-the-us-labor

"I Can't Breath" ILWU 10 &34 Speak Out About Lynching of George Floyd & Action Against Police Terror
https://youtu.be/V7Kbu0p-_oA

Enough Is Enough! Thousand Speak Out & Rally In SF Against Murder of George Floyd & Systemic Racism
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ

ILWU 10/34 Shutdown On 2020 May Day Rally/Caravan In Oakland An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsDs&t=176s

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/zL1hggsLEX4
§IBT President Chris Silvera
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday May 25th, 2021 9:38 PM
silvera_chris_million_worker_march.jpeg
Teamster 808 President Chris Silvera talks about the history of racism and the growing danger of fascism and the need for a labor party to defend working people.
https://youtu.be/zL1hggsLEX4
§Tumka Supports Israeli State & Continue US Military Aid
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday May 25th, 2021 9:38 PM
trumka_jewish_labor_committee_2009_oct_dinner_shot_dais_for_web.jpg
AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka supports US imperialism around the world and the AFL-CIO takes over $30 million a year from the National Endowment For Democracy NED for the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center". He is also a big supporter of Israel and has refused to condemn the Israeli bombing of hospitals, schools and the infrastructure of Gaza.
https://youtu.be/zL1hggsLEX4
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code