From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
George Floyd's Death, The Working Class & Capitalism With IBT808 Pres Chris Silvera
Chris Silvera, the president of IBT Local 808 talks about racism and the continuing murders one year after the death of George Floyd. He also discusses the failure of the national unions to stand up to the racists, sexist and xenophobic attacks of former president Trump.
On the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, IBT 808 president Chris Silvera talks about the continued racist murders and attacks and the need for the working class to mobilize independently.
Silvera also discusses the failure of the national unions to challenge the racists xenophobia of former
president Trump and the efforts of the capitalists to whip up racism xenophobia and efforts to pit workers
against workers.
This interview took place on 5/21/21
