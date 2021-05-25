Chris Silvera, the president of IBT Local 808 talks about racism and the continuing murders one year after the death of George Floyd. He also discusses the failure of the national unions to stand up to the racists, sexist and xenophobic attacks of former president Trump.

On the one year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, IBT 808 president Chris Silvera talks about the continued racist murders and attacks and the need for the working class to mobilize independently.Silvera also discusses the failure of the national unions to challenge the racists xenophobia of formerpresident Trump and the efforts of the capitalists to whip up racism xenophobia and efforts to pit workersagainst workers.This interview took place on 5/21/21Additional media:The Democrats, AFL-CIO, ILWU, Vermont AFL-CIO & Palestine with Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 retiredAFL-CIO Richard Trumka Supports A General Strike In Myanmar To Defend Democracy, But Not Hear In The United States?WW 5-12-21 The Role Of Israel & Zionism In The US & Labor"I Can't Breath" ILWU 10 &34 Speak Out About Lynching of George Floyd & Action Against Police TerrorEnough Is Enough! Thousand Speak Out & Rally In SF Against Murder of George Floyd & Systemic RacismILWU 10/34 Shutdown On 2020 May Day Rally/Caravan In Oakland An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!WorkWeekLabor Video Project