A rally was held of UBER, Lyft and Rideshare workers to protest the lack of healthcare and the cost shifting by these companies having the state pay for healthcare.

Gig drivers from UBER, Rideshare and Lyft rallied at the world headquarters of UBER in San Francisco on May 25, 2021.They talked about the conditions for these gig workers and how promises made by UBER Rideshare and other GIG workers were lied to by these companies who pushed Proposition 22in California.They also pointed out that taxpayers were being forced to subsidize the healthcare of gig workers from the companies who are making billions while refusing to fund the healthcare of their workers.