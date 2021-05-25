Noise demo on the steps of City Hall for Care Not Cops & a community budget:
we will be protesting every week till the budget passes June 29th.
see our Facebook for the most recent post!
We need the Police budget cut not increased!
we need adequate funding for a specialized Care unit program to attend to mental health crisis without cops and guns.
we need funding for impacted communities
For more event information: http://berkeleycopwatch.org/care-not-cops
