Care Not Cops coalition/network
Date Wednesday May 26
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBerkeley Copwatch
Location Details
2180 Milvia St, Berkeley CA 94704
Noise demo on the steps of City Hall for Care Not Cops & a community budget:
we will be protesting every week till the budget passes June 29th.

We need the Police budget cut not increased!

we need adequate funding for a specialized Care unit program to attend to mental health crisis without cops and guns.

we need funding for impacted communities
For more event information: http://berkeleycopwatch.org/care-not-cops

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 25th, 2021 3:07 PM
