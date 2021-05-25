The 20th San Francisco Documentary Film Festival honors Keith Maitland with its Non-Fiction Vanguard Award for his pushing of artistic boundaries and redefining of the modern cinematic form. His film, Dear Mr. Brody, is the centerpiece film of SF DocFest. It uses a mix of psychedelic animation, live-action re-enactments, and archival footage to journey into the heart of Michael Brody, Jr, the hippie-millionaire.

