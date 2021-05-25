From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Media Activism & Independent MediaView events for the week of 6/10/2021
|SF DocFest Presents the Non-Fiction Vanguard Award: Keith Maitland
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday June 10
|Time
|7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|SF DocFest
|Location Details
|Roxie Theater - 3117 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
|
For more event information: https://sfdocfest2021.eventive.org/welcome
Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 25th, 2021 10:37 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network