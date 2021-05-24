Take a brisk "View Master" type (look up these long ago travel gadgets on the internet) journey through a goodly number of San Francisco's social movements with historian and proselytizer (possibly the City's most out-of-the-closet georgist), David Giesen.



This google slide show was commissioned by Hosteling International to recharge travel urge amongst under 80 somethings, and is now available for public pride-in-our-progressive-chops slaking in the Bay Area.



The visuals and narration portray a land-tenure approach to understanding social movements, featuring Sam Brannan and the Mormons, Huey Newton/Bobby Seale and the Black Panthers, the Muwekma Ohlone native Americans, Sun Yat-sen and the modern China movement, The Diggers, and a whole lot more!



And you'll get the skinny on the San Francisco roots of the game of Monopoly!



FREE. Provocative if done right. And just one hour! For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

