Take a brisk "View Master" type (look up these long ago travel gadgets on the internet) journey through a goodly number of San Francisco's social movements with historian and proselytizer (possibly the City's most out-of-the-closet georgist), David Giesen.
This google slide show was commissioned by Hosteling International to recharge travel urge amongst under 80 somethings, and is now available for public pride-in-our-progressive-chops slaking in the Bay Area.
The visuals and narration portray a land-tenure approach to understanding social movements, featuring Sam Brannan and the Mormons, Huey Newton/Bobby Seale and the Black Panthers, the Muwekma Ohlone native Americans, Sun Yat-sen and the modern China movement, The Diggers, and a whole lot more!
And you'll get the skinny on the San Francisco roots of the game of Monopoly!
FREE. Provocative if done right. And just one hour!
|Date
|Saturday May 29
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95929839662?pwd=K2lXZFA5MlBqMytrOWc0dCt6Njdzdz09
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Monday May 24th, 2021 6:42 PM
