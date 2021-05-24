A press conference organized by the Anti Police-Terror Project and the Defund Police Coalition to honor the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and to call on the City Council Members to follow through on their agreement to Defund the Oakland Police Department and reinvest in community services.
SPEAKERS
Cat Brooks, co founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project
George Galvis, CURYJ
Kimi Lee, Bay Rising
Zach Norris, Ella Baker Center
Addie Kitchen, Grandmother of Steven Taylor
James Burch, Director of Policy, Anti Police-Terror Project
Minister Cherri Murphy, Faith Alliance for a Moral Economy (FAME)
Barbara Doss, Mother of Dujuan Armstrong
WHY: The Oakland City Council are in the middle of budget negotiations and will soon respond to the Budget proposed by mayor Libby Schaaf. The Anti Police-Terror Project will demand that the city rejects Libby’s budget and instead redirects resources to community services, such as housing, mental health, libraries, park and rec, etc.
WHO: The Defund Police Coalition consists of the following groups: Anti Police-Terror Project, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, Asian Pacific Environmental Network, Bay Rising, Black Organizing Project, Causa Justa-Just Cause, Community Ready Corps, Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, Critical Resistance, East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy, Ella Baker Center, Oakland Rising, and the Urban Peace Movement.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 5/25/2021
|Remembering George Floyd and Demanding City Council Defund OPD
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday May 25
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Anti Police-Terror Project
|Location Details
|Broadway and Telegraph in Downtown Oakland
|
Added to the calendar on Monday May 24th, 2021 5:41 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network