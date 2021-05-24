A press conference organized by the Anti Police-Terror Project and the Defund Police Coalition to honor the one year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and to call on the City Council Members to follow through on their agreement to Defund the Oakland Police Department and reinvest in community services.



SPEAKERS

Cat Brooks, co founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project

George Galvis, CURYJ

Kimi Lee, Bay Rising

Zach Norris, Ella Baker Center

Addie Kitchen, Grandmother of Steven Taylor

James Burch, Director of Policy, Anti Police-Terror Project

Minister Cherri Murphy, Faith Alliance for a Moral Economy (FAME)

Barbara Doss, Mother of Dujuan Armstrong



WHY: The Oakland City Council are in the middle of budget negotiations and will soon respond to the Budget proposed by mayor Libby Schaaf. The Anti Police-Terror Project will demand that the city rejects Libby’s budget and instead redirects resources to community services, such as housing, mental health, libraries, park and rec, etc.



WHO: The Defund Police Coalition consists of the following groups: Anti Police-Terror Project, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, Asian Pacific Environmental Network, Bay Rising, Black Organizing Project, Causa Justa-Just Cause, Community Ready Corps, Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice, Critical Resistance, East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy, Ella Baker Center, Oakland Rising, and the Urban Peace Movement. Added to the calendar on Monday May 24th, 2021 5:41 PM