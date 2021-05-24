May 26 is the Chevron (US) annual shareholder meeting date and May 28th is the Total (France) annual shareholder meeting date. Activists in the US and France have declared those dates as global days of action against oil companies in Myanmar.
In the US, activists in San Francisco Bay Area are protesting at the Chevron headquarters during the Chevron sharing holder's meeting on May26th to pressure Chevron to stop paying Myanmar Military due to the coup in the country. There will be protests in other Chevron facilities across the US in the cities such as New York, DC, LA, and Huston.
Chevron and Total are the foreign partners of MOGE (Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise) and operate the Yadana gas pipeline that channels natural gas from Myanmar Andaman Sea to Thailand. The pipeline brings in about $ 150 million a year to the Myanmar military. This revenue is the lifeline of the Myanmar coup council to continue to enslave the population. We must make sure the coup fails. And the payment must be suspended until democracy is restored there.
We strongly urge President Biden and the US to sanction MOGE so that such payments are illegal until democracy is fully restored in Myanmar.
View events for the week of 5/26/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Protest at Chevron HQ! Free Myanmar!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday May 26
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Coalition Against Chevron in Myanmar
|Location Details
|6001 Bollinger Canyon San Ramon, California
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3295632052...
Added to the calendar on Monday May 24th, 2021 1:26 PM
