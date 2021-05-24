top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
View events for the week of 5/26/2021
Protest at Chevron HQ! Free Myanmar!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 26
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCoalition Against Chevron in Myanmar
Location Details
6001 Bollinger Canyon San Ramon, California
May 26 is the Chevron (US) annual shareholder meeting date and May 28th is the Total (France) annual shareholder meeting date. Activists in the US and France have declared those dates as global days of action against oil companies in Myanmar.

In the US, activists in San Francisco Bay Area are protesting at the Chevron headquarters during the Chevron sharing holder's meeting on May26th to pressure Chevron to stop paying Myanmar Military due to the coup in the country. There will be protests in other Chevron facilities across the US in the cities such as New York, DC, LA, and Huston.

Chevron and Total are the foreign partners of MOGE (Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise) and operate the Yadana gas pipeline that channels natural gas from Myanmar Andaman Sea to Thailand. The pipeline brings in about $ 150 million a year to the Myanmar military. This revenue is the lifeline of the Myanmar coup council to continue to enslave the population. We must make sure the coup fails. And the payment must be suspended until democracy is restored there.

We strongly urge President Biden and the US to sanction MOGE so that such payments are illegal until democracy is fully restored in Myanmar.
sm_global_day_of_action_-_protest_at_the_chevron_headquarters.jpg
original image (950x566)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3295632052...

Added to the calendar on Monday May 24th, 2021 1:26 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code