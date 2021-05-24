From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco | Anti-War
The People United Will Never Be Defeated! SF Rally Against Attacks On Palestinian People
Over 1,000 Palestinians and opponents of the attacks on Palestinians in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank rallied and spoke out in San Francisco on 5/22/21
Over 1,000 people rallied in San Francisco on 5/22/21 against the Israeli attacks on Palestinians. Speakers linked up the struggle of the Palestinians with other oppressed people.
Additional Media:
Stop Israeli Terror, Evictions & Occupation! Thousands Rally & March In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/MAWA7zDF8Vc
Zionism, Israel & The Witch Hunt In The UK Labour Party & Universities With Tony Greenstein
https://youtu.be/Nf_wZPI-ErQ
WorkWeek 5-12-21 The Role Of Israel & Zionism In The US & Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5-12-21-the-role-of-israel-zionism-in-the-us-labor
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&feature=youtu.be
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
ILWU Local 10 members Boycott of South African Cargo In Solidarity With South African Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzPSaua4ovo&feature=youtu.be
Israel lobby demands firing of professor who opposes Zionism
UK Bristol University lobby in defence of David Miller and academic freedom-10 years in jail for critizing Zionist apartheid Isreal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocoWr2erpYA
Defend UK Professor David Miller! Defend Free Speech!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwzwwEfE1_g
200 academics back lecturer under attack from 'proud Zionists'
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20210303-200-academics.../
Artists stand with Ken Loach and against McCarthyism
https://artistsforpalestine.org.uk/.../stand-with-ken.../...
Labour Against The Witch Hunt
https://fb.watch/2m2dqbwt3Y/)
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.ent
Additional Media:
Stop Israeli Terror, Evictions & Occupation! Thousands Rally & March In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/MAWA7zDF8Vc
Zionism, Israel & The Witch Hunt In The UK Labour Party & Universities With Tony Greenstein
https://youtu.be/Nf_wZPI-ErQ
WorkWeek 5-12-21 The Role Of Israel & Zionism In The US & Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5-12-21-the-role-of-israel-zionism-in-the-us-labor
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&feature=youtu.be
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
ILWU Local 10 members Boycott of South African Cargo In Solidarity With South African Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzPSaua4ovo&feature=youtu.be
Israel lobby demands firing of professor who opposes Zionism
UK Bristol University lobby in defence of David Miller and academic freedom-10 years in jail for critizing Zionist apartheid Isreal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocoWr2erpYA
Defend UK Professor David Miller! Defend Free Speech!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwzwwEfE1_g
200 academics back lecturer under attack from 'proud Zionists'
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20210303-200-academics.../
Artists stand with Ken Loach and against McCarthyism
https://artistsforpalestine.org.uk/.../stand-with-ken.../...
Labour Against The Witch Hunt
https://fb.watch/2m2dqbwt3Y/)
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.ent
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network