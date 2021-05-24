top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco | Anti-War
The People United Will Never Be Defeated! SF Rally Against Attacks On Palestinian People
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 24th, 2021 9:45 AM
Over 1,000 Palestinians and opponents of the attacks on Palestinians in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank rallied and spoke out in San Francisco on 5/22/21
sm_palestine_biden_harris_5-22-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Over 1,000 people rallied in San Francisco on 5/22/21 against the Israeli attacks on Palestinians. Speakers linked up the struggle of the Palestinians with other oppressed people.

Additional Media:
Stop Israeli Terror, Evictions & Occupation! Thousands Rally & March In San Francisco
https://youtu.be/MAWA7zDF8Vc

Zionism, Israel & The Witch Hunt In The UK Labour Party & Universities With Tony Greenstein
https://youtu.be/Nf_wZPI-ErQ

WorkWeek 5-12-21 The Role Of Israel & Zionism In The US & Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5-12-21-the-role-of-israel-zionism-in-the-us-labor

Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0

Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk

ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&feature=youtu.be

Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo

ILWU Local 10 members Boycott of South African Cargo In Solidarity With South African Workers
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzPSaua4ovo&feature=youtu.be

Israel lobby demands firing of professor who opposes Zionism
UK Bristol University lobby in defence of David Miller and academic freedom-10 years in jail for critizing Zionist apartheid Isreal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocoWr2erpYA

Defend UK Professor David Miller! Defend Free Speech!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwzwwEfE1_g
200 academics back lecturer under attack from 'proud Zionists'
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20210303-200-academics.../

Artists stand with Ken Loach and against McCarthyism
https://artistsforpalestine.org.uk/.../stand-with-ken.../...
Labour Against The Witch Hunt
https://fb.watch/2m2dqbwt3Y/)

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.ent
https://youtu.be/CvBkdmQpfXE
§Apartheid Israel
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 24th, 2021 9:45 AM
sm_palestine_apartheid_5-22-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Apartheid Bad In 1991 Bad In 2021
The link between Israel and South Africa
https://youtu.be/CvBkdmQpfXE
§US Stop Funding Genocide
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 24th, 2021 9:45 AM
sm_palestine_no_us_funding_5-22-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A protester calling out US funding of genocide.
https://youtu.be/CvBkdmQpfXE
§Over 1,000 rallied in front of SF City Hall
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 24th, 2021 9:45 AM
sm_palestine_city_hall_5-22-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
This was the second rally at SF City hall in solidarity with the Palestinian people.
https://youtu.be/CvBkdmQpfXE
§Anger Over US Support For Apartheid Isreal
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 24th, 2021 9:45 AM
sm_palestine_genocide_5-22-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Protesters were angry the the US is supporting the apartheid regime of Israel
https://youtu.be/CvBkdmQpfXE
§Facebook Censoring Voices From Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 24th, 2021 9:45 AM
sm_palestine_facebook_5-22-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Facebook, youtube and zoom are censoring reports on the attacks on Palestinians by Israel with the support of the United States.
https://youtu.be/CvBkdmQpfXE
§Stop Ethnic Cleansing
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 24th, 2021 9:45 AM
sm_palestine_ethnic_cleansing_5-22-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Protesters attacked the ethnic cleansing of Israel.
https://youtu.be/CvBkdmQpfXE
§Irish American Supporting The Struggle Of The Palestinians
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 24th, 2021 9:45 AM
sm_palestine_ireland_5-22-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
An Irish American showed support for the Palestinian people.
https://youtu.be/CvBkdmQpfXE
§US $3.8 Billion for Israel's War On The Palestinian People
by Labor Video Project
Monday May 24th, 2021 9:45 AM
sm_palestine__3.8_billion.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The US government and US Congress provide over $3.8 billion for the Israeli war on the Palestinian people
https://youtu.be/CvBkdmQpfXE
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 220.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code