



1) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) to cosponsor HR2590 & HJ49

2) Call your US Senators to cosponsor SR225 (202-224-3121). Congress acts when enough constituents demand it.

3) You can sign these petitions:



https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-lives-in-gaza?source=direct_link&;





https://actionnetwork.org/forms/no-apartheid/?source=group-mpower-action-fund&referrer=group-mpower-action-fund





https://secure.everyaction.com/wUAYmd6RzEacXxN3WQuYQQ2





https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053



https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/





https://www.codepink.org/israelarmssale?utm_campaign=palestine_ceasefire&utm_medium=email&utm_source=codepink



https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html



4) Learn more at:

- teachpalestine.org

- decolonizepalestine.com

- gazaincontext.com

- palambassador.org

