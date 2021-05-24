Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) to cosponsor HR2590 & HJ49
2) Call your US Senators to cosponsor SR225 (202-224-3121). Congress acts when enough constituents demand it.
3) You can sign these petitions:
https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-lives-in-gaza?source=direct_link&;
https://actionnetwork.org/forms/no-apartheid/?source=group-mpower-action-fund&referrer=group-mpower-action-fund
https://secure.everyaction.com/wUAYmd6RzEacXxN3WQuYQQ2
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/7/
https://www.codepink.org/israelarmssale?utm_campaign=palestine_ceasefire&utm_medium=email&utm_source=codepink
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
4) Learn more at:
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- EyewitnessPalestine.org
View events for the week of 5/25/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|How do we make the Congressional Progressive Caucus more Progressive?
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday May 25
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Angela
|Location Details
|
Zoom
5pm-6pm (PDT)
|
For more event information: https://www.codepink.org/05252021
Added to the calendar on Monday May 24th, 2021 8:44 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network