George Floyd Anniversary March
No more symbolic change! It’s time for Systematic Change!
This is a student-led, community event. Bring signs & banners.
When: Tuesday, May 25st, 2 PM
Where: LAHS Quad to San Antonio & El Camino
March at 2:30 PM from LAHS, and arrive at 3:15 at San Antonio Rd & El Camino Real intersection.
NOTE: Masks & safety distancing required
ABOUT: Justice Vangard
https://www.justicevanguard.org/
We are two Black men from Los Altos, CA fighting for racial and social justice in our communities. Systemic racism exists in all parts of our country, not just the ones that make it onto the front lines on the news. The two of us have experienced racism throughout our lives and are standing up to make the changes that are needed in our communities.
Our organization, Justice Vanguard, works to educate through beauty and conversation. Our main categories of education are: Academic Structure (Ethnic Studies and SRO Program removal), Education Events (displaying culturally relevant information and historical context), Community Based Events (consisting of artwork, music, and open conversation)
|Tuesday May 25
|2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|Justice Vanguard
Starting at Los Altos High School, 201 Almond Ave, Los Altos 94022,
then march to San Antonio Rd. and El Camino Real intersection
Masks & safety distancing required; Peaceful community event
https://www.justicevanguard.org/event-deta...
