From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Online events w/ Ben Chavis, Peter Linebaugh, Rosa Clemente, Vandana Shiva, Chomsky, etc.
Here are some 20 online events taking place over the next 7 days (and starting tomorrow, May 22), featuring people such as Ben Chavis, Peter Linebaugh, Cynthia Kaufman, Rosa Clemente, Vandana Shiva, Noam Chomsky, and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
Sun, 5/23, 2 pm -- Representing Radicals -- Join us for a presentation from the Tilted Scales Collective on key points from their new book, Representing Radicals, with additional insight from Lauren Regan, executive director of the Civil Liberties Defense Center (CLDC) -- The book can be a useful bridge for radicals when they are working alongside a legal team. In this presentation, the Collective will explore what it means to take a movement perspective when handling criminal charges and how defendants and lawyers can work in partnership to the benefit of movements -- Organized by AK Press:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/representing-radicalswith-the-tilted-scales-collective-lauren-regan-tickets-149220509561?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sun, 5/23, 4 pm -- International Documentary Premiere: Nicaragua Against Empire -- Nicaragua Against Empire highlights resistance by the people and revolutionary government of Nicaragua against Western imperialism, including sanctions and regime change efforts. The footage from this documentary was collected during the “Yes to Sovereignty! No to Sanctions!” Delegation (March 2021), coordinated by the Friends of the ATC (Asociación de Trabajadores del Campo - (Rural Workers' Association) in Nicaragua) and Sanctions Kill Coalition. Following the screening, there will be panel discussion about the documentary and delegation:
https://www.facebook.com/friendsatc/photos/a.953213821511567/1957734167726189/?type=3&theater (The previous notice is here: https://afgj.org/international-documentary-premiere-nicaragua-against-empire )
(Sun, 5/23, 5 pm) to Wed, 5/26, 8 pm -- International Forum on Ecological Civilization -- Six days of international dialogue on the most important challenges we face: rethinking governance, economies, food, education, and more -- Via 2 types of sessions: 1) plenary panels of experts from around the world, and 2) small working groups where all attendees can contribute ideas on the vision, values, and structures needed to build an ecological civilization -- With panelists from Bhutan, Canada, China, Korea, and the U.S., including David Orr, David Bollier, etc.:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-forum-on-ecological-civilization-tickets-136367752619?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 5/24, 9 am -- Free, Free, Palestine!: Biden, Israel and the Fight for Palestinian Liberation -- This webinar will explain the reasons for the U.S. alliance with Israel, what it means for the for Palestinian liberation struggle, and the tasks of the international Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement -- With Tithi Bhattacharya, Editor, Spectre Journal; Sumaya Awad, Co-Editor, Palestine: A Socialist Introduction; Nerdeen Kiswani, President, Students for Justice in Palestine at CUNY School of Law; and Khury Petersen-Smith, Middle East Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-free-palestine-tickets-154049376833?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 5/24, 10:30 am -- Breaking the Blockade -- Live from Havana -- In a few weeks the United Nations General Assembly will vote for the 29th year on Cuba’s resolution demanding an end to the six-decade old US blockade. So far, the Biden administration has shown no sign of rolling back any of the 243 additional measures and sanctions imposed under Trump -- María del Carmen Herrera, Director of Multilateral Affairs at Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be in conversation with Cuba Solidarity Campaign director Rob Miller and answering questions about Cuba’s most recent report to the United Nations, how next month’s vote might pan out, and what international actions have, and can be taken to support Cuba:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breaking-the-blockade-2-tickets-152843995505?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 5/24, 11 am -- Insectageddon -- Insects are under threat around the globe. More and more reports show a sharp decline in their population, yet an insect-free world won’t do us any favours. On May 24th, novelist Laline Paull will headline the second edition of On the Brink, bringing together writers, activists and scientists to highlight the threat of “insectageddon” to insect species across the globe. The writers and activists will focus on the plight of the Monarch Butterfly in the Americas and the decline of bee populations here in the UK and worldwide -- With Professor Dave Goulson, Professor of Biology at the University of Sussex; Chloe Aridjis, Novelist and member of Writers Rebel, Dr Erica McAlister, Senior curator of Diptera and Siphonaptera, London Natural History Museum; Terry Tempest Williams, Author and Educator; and 6 others:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/insectageddon-tickets-154920815329?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Mon, 5/24, 4 pm or 7 pm -- Heading For Extinction Presentation - followed by XRA Overview -- “Heading for Extinction: A Reality Check” talk, followed by “XRA Orientation: Welcome to the Rebellion” -- Organized by Extinction Rebellion America:
Please scroll down the page, here: https://mobilize.xramerica.org/events
Mon, 5/24, 5 pm -- We the People's Forum: How Can American Politics Work for the Working Class? -- How can we make America's political system work for the working class? That's the question our two speakers will explore from different perspectives in this event featuring ordinary Americans. The forum will includes lots of time for Q and A -- With Jason Clark, a Black progressive who voted for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries who believes we need a multiracial working-class revolution to overthrow the influence of big corporations in America, and Lance Nickol, a White conservative who enthusiastically voted for Donald Trump, who believes that politicians have rigged the system and intentionally divide Americans for their own gain:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-the-peoples-forumhow-can-american-politics-work-for-the-working-class-registration-154711340785?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/25, 9 am -- The Fictions of Modern Social Theory -- The consolidation of modern social theory, in the writings of Marx, Weber, and Durkheim, coincided with the height of European empires, yet empire lay outside the purview of mainstream social theory except as a phenomenon associated with earlier historical periods. By the mid-twentieth century, most European countries were confronted by anti-colonial movements. What does it mean to ‘decolonise’ a curriculum in which colonialism is unrecognised? "My argument is for a renewal of social and political theory that addresses five fictions: the fiction of stages of social development; the fiction of modern subjectivity; the fiction of the nation-state; the fiction of class and formally free labour; and, finally, the fiction of sociological reason" -- With Gurminder K Bhambra, Professor of Postcolonial and Decolonial Studies at the University of Sussex and author of Rethinking Modernity: Postcolonialism and the Sociological Imagination:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-fictions-of-modern-social-theory-tickets-151484198315?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 5/25, 9 am -- Racial Politics in the Aftermath of George Floyd's Death -- A Roundtable Discussion brought to you by Central Michigan University's Detroit Office -- The panel includes Dr. Ben Chavis, Civil Rights Icon; Dr. Shawna Patterson-Stephens, Newly Appointed CMU Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer; Dr. Marcia Mackey, CMU Associate Professor; and 3 others:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/racial-politics-in-the-aftermath-of-george-floyds-death-tickets-155717580475?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 5/25, 10 am -- Green May, Red May: Ecological and Workers' Struggles After the Plague Year -- Participants will address the realities and struggles that come next: wildfires, resource extraction, food insecurity, climate change, ecological collapse and the need for a radical movement of working-class and common peoples to create new worlds -- With Peter Linebaugh, author of The Magna Carta Manifesto: Liberties and Commons for All; Eleanor Finley, a writer, speaker, municipalist, and Ph.D. candidate in anthropology; CounterPower, a revolutionary organization building the power of working and oppressed people; and Out of the Woods, a transnational political research and theory collective:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-may-red-may-ecological-and-workers-struggles-after-the-plague-year-tickets-153730980501?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/25, 2 pm -- Prison Industrial Complex Abolition, the War on Terror, and the Deportation Machine -- Immigrant and racial justice organizers are calling for the abolition of the war on terror and the deportation machine. The panel will analyze developments within contemporary abolitionist organizing and put it in conversation with the internationalism of 20th century left social movements -- With Silky Shah, Executive Director of Detention Watch Network; Darakshan Raja, co-director of the Justice For Muslims Collective; Aziz Rana, a professor of law at Cornell University; and Amna Akbar, a professor of law at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law -- Sponsored by Haymarket Books:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pic-abolition-the-war-on-terror-and-the-deportation-machine-tickets-153865270165?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/25, 6 pm -- Cynthia Kaufman discusses her new book, "The Sea Is Rising and So Are We: A Climate Justice Handbook" -- By explaining the entrenched forces that are preventing rapid action, it helps you understand the nature of the political reality we are facing and arms you with the tools you need to overcome them -- Organized by by City Lights Booksellers & Publishers:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cynthia-kaufman-in-conversation-with-francesca-caparas-tickets-142199577765?aff=erellivmlt
Wed, 5/26, 11:30 am -- Regenerative Agriculture - Eating our way out of Climate Chaos -- What if food could be grown in a way that regenerates the land, stores carbon, promotes biodiversity and stops flooding, all while growing healthy, nutrition-rich food? -- Dan Geerah has spent the last three years working closely with food producers, encouraging them to work with nature and not against it. Formerly a Farm Conservation Adviser for a local charity, where he helped farmers move to regenerative practices, Dan now spends his time helping landowners collaborate across landscapes to join up habitats, protecting their ecological value, while continuing to produce healthy food:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/online-talk-regenerative-agriculture-eating-our-way-out-of-climate-chaos-tickets-154240073211?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 5/26, 3 pm -- Human Rights Book Salon: Chiara Cordelli - “The Privatized State” -- Many governmental functions today—from the management of prisons and welfare offices to warfare and financial regulation—are outsourced to private entities. Can a privatized government rule legitimately? The Privatized State argues that it cannot. Author Chiara Cordelli advocates for constitutional limits on privatization and a more democratic system of public administration, and she presents a new conceptual account of political representation and novel philosophical theories of democratic authority and legitimate lawmaking -- Cordelli is an Assistant Professor of Political Science and the College at the University of Chicago:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-rights-book-salon-chiara-cordelli-the-privatized-state-tickets-151999367199?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 5/26, 3:30 pm -- Conversations on Culture: Race, Myth, Art = Justice -- Biden/Harris: Impact on Black and Brown communities -- Has the new Biden Harris administration's promise of change been fulfilled? Are our communities better? -- With Karl Rodney, co-founder of New York Carib News; Esmeralda Simmons, founder and former director, The Center for Law and Social Justice, Medgar Evers College; Rosa Clemente, journalist, scholar-activist, and former 2008 Green Party vice-presidential candidate; and three others:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conversations-on-culture-race-art-myth-justice-registration-120439659263?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 5/26, 7 pm -- The Public Health Threat of Policing and Mass Incarceration -- In 2020, an average of three people were killed by the police every day of the year. The highly respected medical journal, The Lancet, and the CDC both state that racism is a serious threat to public health. Policing is supposed to protect, not threaten lives, and yet Black people are killed by police at 2.6 times the rate of white people. Mass incarceration adds to this burden by harming more than rehabilitating -- We will explore these issues and more with expert guest speakers Zach Norris, Executive Director of the Ella Baker Center, and Dr. Jennifer James, bioethics researcher, professor, and Black feminist scholar at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) -- Sponsored by San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-public-health-threat-of-policing-and-mass-incarceration-tickets-149979802627?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/27, 7:30 am -- Military Myanmar: Fearing Freedom -- A panel discussion with academics and activists on the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021 & the future of democracy -- With David Brenner, a Lecturer in Global Insecurities at the University of Sussex, and author of Rebel Politics: A Political Sociology of Armed Struggle in Myanmar's Borderlands; Htike Htike, a Refugee Advocate from Rakhine State and a Rohingya Research Scholar at Queen Mary University of London; Wai Hnin Pwint Thon, a Burmese human rights activist with The Burma Campaign UK; and Sawangwongse Yawnghwe, a Burmese artist, and the grandson of Sao Shwe Thaik, the first President of the Union of Burma who was overthrown & imprisoned in the military coup in 1962:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/military-myanmar-fearing-freedom-tickets-152829570359?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 5/27, 9 am -- Global Living Room: ONENESS VS. THE 1% with VANDANA SHIVA, physicist, peace prize winner, scholar, and author -- Organized by HATCH, a non-profit ecosystem that is a "chemistry set of diverse individuals, industries, and expertise — collaborators, who cross-pollinate to accelerate solutions for positive impact and HATCH A Better World":
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/global-living-room-tickets-141346718841?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/27, 5:30 pm -- We are the Land: A History of Native California -- We Are the Land recounts the centrality of the Native presence from before European colonization through statehood—paying particularly close attention to the persistence and activism of California Indians in the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries -- With William J. Bauer, Jr., an enrolled citizen of the Round Valley Indian Tribes and Professor of History at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and Damon B. Akins, Associate Professor of History at Guilford College, in Greensboro, North Carolina:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-are-the-land-a-history-of-native-california-on-zoom-tickets-149065489893?aff=ebdssbeac
Fri, 5/28, 12 Noon -- A Test of Empathy: Engagement with the Unhoused (Homeless) -- Engagement with the unhoused population can be difficult or awkward for most average people. However, ignoring them is not a long-term solution. As a nation there is so much more we can do to support and enable people to escape the cycle of homelessness. There are viable long-term solutions that can take millions of people off the streets and into suitable homes. It's possible and can happen within our lifetimes - but it won't happen overnight:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-test-of-empathy-engagement-with-the-unhoused-homeless-tickets-154607219355?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 6/10, 3 pm -- Noam Chomsky: Confluence of Challenges: The Fate of the Human Experiment -- We live at a moment of extraordinary challenges, unique in human history: environmental catastrophe, nuclear war, new pandemics, all too many others. Crucially, for each imminent crisis we know of feasible solutions, which can lead to a better world. What we do not know is whether humans, who have the fate of the world in their hands, have the moral and intellectual capacity to rise to the challenge and do what must be done. And soon. There can be no delay -- Considered the founder of modern linguistics, Noam Chomsky is one of the most cited scholars in modern history. Chomsky is also one of the most influential public intellectuals in the world. He has written more than 100 books, his most recent being “Requiem for the American Dream: The 10 Principles of Concentration of Wealth & Power.”: https://event.newschool.edu/ICSINoamChomsky
Sun, 5/23, 2 pm -- Representing Radicals -- Join us for a presentation from the Tilted Scales Collective on key points from their new book, Representing Radicals, with additional insight from Lauren Regan, executive director of the Civil Liberties Defense Center (CLDC) -- The book can be a useful bridge for radicals when they are working alongside a legal team. In this presentation, the Collective will explore what it means to take a movement perspective when handling criminal charges and how defendants and lawyers can work in partnership to the benefit of movements -- Organized by AK Press:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/representing-radicalswith-the-tilted-scales-collective-lauren-regan-tickets-149220509561?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Sun, 5/23, 4 pm -- International Documentary Premiere: Nicaragua Against Empire -- Nicaragua Against Empire highlights resistance by the people and revolutionary government of Nicaragua against Western imperialism, including sanctions and regime change efforts. The footage from this documentary was collected during the “Yes to Sovereignty! No to Sanctions!” Delegation (March 2021), coordinated by the Friends of the ATC (Asociación de Trabajadores del Campo - (Rural Workers' Association) in Nicaragua) and Sanctions Kill Coalition. Following the screening, there will be panel discussion about the documentary and delegation:
https://www.facebook.com/friendsatc/photos/a.953213821511567/1957734167726189/?type=3&theater (The previous notice is here: https://afgj.org/international-documentary-premiere-nicaragua-against-empire )
(Sun, 5/23, 5 pm) to Wed, 5/26, 8 pm -- International Forum on Ecological Civilization -- Six days of international dialogue on the most important challenges we face: rethinking governance, economies, food, education, and more -- Via 2 types of sessions: 1) plenary panels of experts from around the world, and 2) small working groups where all attendees can contribute ideas on the vision, values, and structures needed to build an ecological civilization -- With panelists from Bhutan, Canada, China, Korea, and the U.S., including David Orr, David Bollier, etc.:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-forum-on-ecological-civilization-tickets-136367752619?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 5/24, 9 am -- Free, Free, Palestine!: Biden, Israel and the Fight for Palestinian Liberation -- This webinar will explain the reasons for the U.S. alliance with Israel, what it means for the for Palestinian liberation struggle, and the tasks of the international Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement -- With Tithi Bhattacharya, Editor, Spectre Journal; Sumaya Awad, Co-Editor, Palestine: A Socialist Introduction; Nerdeen Kiswani, President, Students for Justice in Palestine at CUNY School of Law; and Khury Petersen-Smith, Middle East Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-free-palestine-tickets-154049376833?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 5/24, 10:30 am -- Breaking the Blockade -- Live from Havana -- In a few weeks the United Nations General Assembly will vote for the 29th year on Cuba’s resolution demanding an end to the six-decade old US blockade. So far, the Biden administration has shown no sign of rolling back any of the 243 additional measures and sanctions imposed under Trump -- María del Carmen Herrera, Director of Multilateral Affairs at Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be in conversation with Cuba Solidarity Campaign director Rob Miller and answering questions about Cuba’s most recent report to the United Nations, how next month’s vote might pan out, and what international actions have, and can be taken to support Cuba:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breaking-the-blockade-2-tickets-152843995505?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 5/24, 11 am -- Insectageddon -- Insects are under threat around the globe. More and more reports show a sharp decline in their population, yet an insect-free world won’t do us any favours. On May 24th, novelist Laline Paull will headline the second edition of On the Brink, bringing together writers, activists and scientists to highlight the threat of “insectageddon” to insect species across the globe. The writers and activists will focus on the plight of the Monarch Butterfly in the Americas and the decline of bee populations here in the UK and worldwide -- With Professor Dave Goulson, Professor of Biology at the University of Sussex; Chloe Aridjis, Novelist and member of Writers Rebel, Dr Erica McAlister, Senior curator of Diptera and Siphonaptera, London Natural History Museum; Terry Tempest Williams, Author and Educator; and 6 others:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/insectageddon-tickets-154920815329?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Mon, 5/24, 4 pm or 7 pm -- Heading For Extinction Presentation - followed by XRA Overview -- “Heading for Extinction: A Reality Check” talk, followed by “XRA Orientation: Welcome to the Rebellion” -- Organized by Extinction Rebellion America:
Please scroll down the page, here: https://mobilize.xramerica.org/events
Mon, 5/24, 5 pm -- We the People's Forum: How Can American Politics Work for the Working Class? -- How can we make America's political system work for the working class? That's the question our two speakers will explore from different perspectives in this event featuring ordinary Americans. The forum will includes lots of time for Q and A -- With Jason Clark, a Black progressive who voted for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries who believes we need a multiracial working-class revolution to overthrow the influence of big corporations in America, and Lance Nickol, a White conservative who enthusiastically voted for Donald Trump, who believes that politicians have rigged the system and intentionally divide Americans for their own gain:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-the-peoples-forumhow-can-american-politics-work-for-the-working-class-registration-154711340785?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/25, 9 am -- The Fictions of Modern Social Theory -- The consolidation of modern social theory, in the writings of Marx, Weber, and Durkheim, coincided with the height of European empires, yet empire lay outside the purview of mainstream social theory except as a phenomenon associated with earlier historical periods. By the mid-twentieth century, most European countries were confronted by anti-colonial movements. What does it mean to ‘decolonise’ a curriculum in which colonialism is unrecognised? "My argument is for a renewal of social and political theory that addresses five fictions: the fiction of stages of social development; the fiction of modern subjectivity; the fiction of the nation-state; the fiction of class and formally free labour; and, finally, the fiction of sociological reason" -- With Gurminder K Bhambra, Professor of Postcolonial and Decolonial Studies at the University of Sussex and author of Rethinking Modernity: Postcolonialism and the Sociological Imagination:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-fictions-of-modern-social-theory-tickets-151484198315?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Tue, 5/25, 9 am -- Racial Politics in the Aftermath of George Floyd's Death -- A Roundtable Discussion brought to you by Central Michigan University's Detroit Office -- The panel includes Dr. Ben Chavis, Civil Rights Icon; Dr. Shawna Patterson-Stephens, Newly Appointed CMU Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer; Dr. Marcia Mackey, CMU Associate Professor; and 3 others:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/racial-politics-in-the-aftermath-of-george-floyds-death-tickets-155717580475?aff=erellivmlt
Tue, 5/25, 10 am -- Green May, Red May: Ecological and Workers' Struggles After the Plague Year -- Participants will address the realities and struggles that come next: wildfires, resource extraction, food insecurity, climate change, ecological collapse and the need for a radical movement of working-class and common peoples to create new worlds -- With Peter Linebaugh, author of The Magna Carta Manifesto: Liberties and Commons for All; Eleanor Finley, a writer, speaker, municipalist, and Ph.D. candidate in anthropology; CounterPower, a revolutionary organization building the power of working and oppressed people; and Out of the Woods, a transnational political research and theory collective:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-may-red-may-ecological-and-workers-struggles-after-the-plague-year-tickets-153730980501?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/25, 2 pm -- Prison Industrial Complex Abolition, the War on Terror, and the Deportation Machine -- Immigrant and racial justice organizers are calling for the abolition of the war on terror and the deportation machine. The panel will analyze developments within contemporary abolitionist organizing and put it in conversation with the internationalism of 20th century left social movements -- With Silky Shah, Executive Director of Detention Watch Network; Darakshan Raja, co-director of the Justice For Muslims Collective; Aziz Rana, a professor of law at Cornell University; and Amna Akbar, a professor of law at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law -- Sponsored by Haymarket Books:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pic-abolition-the-war-on-terror-and-the-deportation-machine-tickets-153865270165?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/25, 6 pm -- Cynthia Kaufman discusses her new book, "The Sea Is Rising and So Are We: A Climate Justice Handbook" -- By explaining the entrenched forces that are preventing rapid action, it helps you understand the nature of the political reality we are facing and arms you with the tools you need to overcome them -- Organized by by City Lights Booksellers & Publishers:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cynthia-kaufman-in-conversation-with-francesca-caparas-tickets-142199577765?aff=erellivmlt
Wed, 5/26, 11:30 am -- Regenerative Agriculture - Eating our way out of Climate Chaos -- What if food could be grown in a way that regenerates the land, stores carbon, promotes biodiversity and stops flooding, all while growing healthy, nutrition-rich food? -- Dan Geerah has spent the last three years working closely with food producers, encouraging them to work with nature and not against it. Formerly a Farm Conservation Adviser for a local charity, where he helped farmers move to regenerative practices, Dan now spends his time helping landowners collaborate across landscapes to join up habitats, protecting their ecological value, while continuing to produce healthy food:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/online-talk-regenerative-agriculture-eating-our-way-out-of-climate-chaos-tickets-154240073211?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 5/26, 3 pm -- Human Rights Book Salon: Chiara Cordelli - “The Privatized State” -- Many governmental functions today—from the management of prisons and welfare offices to warfare and financial regulation—are outsourced to private entities. Can a privatized government rule legitimately? The Privatized State argues that it cannot. Author Chiara Cordelli advocates for constitutional limits on privatization and a more democratic system of public administration, and she presents a new conceptual account of political representation and novel philosophical theories of democratic authority and legitimate lawmaking -- Cordelli is an Assistant Professor of Political Science and the College at the University of Chicago:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/human-rights-book-salon-chiara-cordelli-the-privatized-state-tickets-151999367199?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 5/26, 3:30 pm -- Conversations on Culture: Race, Myth, Art = Justice -- Biden/Harris: Impact on Black and Brown communities -- Has the new Biden Harris administration's promise of change been fulfilled? Are our communities better? -- With Karl Rodney, co-founder of New York Carib News; Esmeralda Simmons, founder and former director, The Center for Law and Social Justice, Medgar Evers College; Rosa Clemente, journalist, scholar-activist, and former 2008 Green Party vice-presidential candidate; and three others:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conversations-on-culture-race-art-myth-justice-registration-120439659263?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 5/26, 7 pm -- The Public Health Threat of Policing and Mass Incarceration -- In 2020, an average of three people were killed by the police every day of the year. The highly respected medical journal, The Lancet, and the CDC both state that racism is a serious threat to public health. Policing is supposed to protect, not threaten lives, and yet Black people are killed by police at 2.6 times the rate of white people. Mass incarceration adds to this burden by harming more than rehabilitating -- We will explore these issues and more with expert guest speakers Zach Norris, Executive Director of the Ella Baker Center, and Dr. Jennifer James, bioethics researcher, professor, and Black feminist scholar at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) -- Sponsored by San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-public-health-threat-of-policing-and-mass-incarceration-tickets-149979802627?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/27, 7:30 am -- Military Myanmar: Fearing Freedom -- A panel discussion with academics and activists on the military coup in Myanmar in February 2021 & the future of democracy -- With David Brenner, a Lecturer in Global Insecurities at the University of Sussex, and author of Rebel Politics: A Political Sociology of Armed Struggle in Myanmar's Borderlands; Htike Htike, a Refugee Advocate from Rakhine State and a Rohingya Research Scholar at Queen Mary University of London; Wai Hnin Pwint Thon, a Burmese human rights activist with The Burma Campaign UK; and Sawangwongse Yawnghwe, a Burmese artist, and the grandson of Sao Shwe Thaik, the first President of the Union of Burma who was overthrown & imprisoned in the military coup in 1962:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/military-myanmar-fearing-freedom-tickets-152829570359?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Thu, 5/27, 9 am -- Global Living Room: ONENESS VS. THE 1% with VANDANA SHIVA, physicist, peace prize winner, scholar, and author -- Organized by HATCH, a non-profit ecosystem that is a "chemistry set of diverse individuals, industries, and expertise — collaborators, who cross-pollinate to accelerate solutions for positive impact and HATCH A Better World":
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/global-living-room-tickets-141346718841?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 5/27, 5:30 pm -- We are the Land: A History of Native California -- We Are the Land recounts the centrality of the Native presence from before European colonization through statehood—paying particularly close attention to the persistence and activism of California Indians in the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries -- With William J. Bauer, Jr., an enrolled citizen of the Round Valley Indian Tribes and Professor of History at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; and Damon B. Akins, Associate Professor of History at Guilford College, in Greensboro, North Carolina:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-are-the-land-a-history-of-native-california-on-zoom-tickets-149065489893?aff=ebdssbeac
Fri, 5/28, 12 Noon -- A Test of Empathy: Engagement with the Unhoused (Homeless) -- Engagement with the unhoused population can be difficult or awkward for most average people. However, ignoring them is not a long-term solution. As a nation there is so much more we can do to support and enable people to escape the cycle of homelessness. There are viable long-term solutions that can take millions of people off the streets and into suitable homes. It's possible and can happen within our lifetimes - but it won't happen overnight:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-test-of-empathy-engagement-with-the-unhoused-homeless-tickets-154607219355?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 6/10, 3 pm -- Noam Chomsky: Confluence of Challenges: The Fate of the Human Experiment -- We live at a moment of extraordinary challenges, unique in human history: environmental catastrophe, nuclear war, new pandemics, all too many others. Crucially, for each imminent crisis we know of feasible solutions, which can lead to a better world. What we do not know is whether humans, who have the fate of the world in their hands, have the moral and intellectual capacity to rise to the challenge and do what must be done. And soon. There can be no delay -- Considered the founder of modern linguistics, Noam Chomsky is one of the most cited scholars in modern history. Chomsky is also one of the most influential public intellectuals in the world. He has written more than 100 books, his most recent being “Requiem for the American Dream: The 10 Principles of Concentration of Wealth & Power.”: https://event.newschool.edu/ICSINoamChomsky
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.