Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/17/2021
Book to Action: "Watsonville is in the Heart" Oral History Panel
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 17
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorWatsonville Public Library
Location Details
To register for this webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3n13zpE
Celebrate and learn about the local history and heritage of Filipino families in Santa Cruz County by attending the “Watsonville is in the Heart: Oral History Project” panel. Panelists will include Roy Recio, founder of Tobera Project and curator of the "Watsonville is in the Heart" exhibit, UCSC graduate students, and other members of the Filipino community.

This program will be facilitated in English. To register for this webinar visit: https://bit.ly/3n13zpE

This program is being done in partnership with the UC Santa Cruz Humanities Institute and Santa Cruz Public Libraries for Book to Action 2021.

Célebre y aprenda sobre la historia local y el legado de las familias filipinas en el Condado de Santa Cruz asistiendo al panel “Watsonville is in the Heart: Oral History Project”. Los panelistas incluirán a Roy Recio, fundador del Proyecto Tobera y curador de la exhibición "Watsonville is in the Heart", estudiantes graduados de UCSC y otros miembros de la comunidad filipina.

Este programa será presentado en inglés. Para registrarse, visite: https://bit.ly/3n13zpE

Este programa se lleva a cabo en asociación con el Instituto de Humanidades de UC Santa Cruz y las Bibliotecas Públicas de Santa Cruz para el programa Book to Action 2021.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2446390974...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 22nd, 2021 8:10 AM
