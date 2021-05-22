Join us for a community gathering and vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.
Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 6:30 pm on the Santa Cruz Courthouse steps, 701 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
This event will feature speakers, spoken word, dance, music, and poetry.
This will be a peaceful, socially-distanced event. Masks are required.
