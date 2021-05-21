



When: Monday, May 24th at 12:30pm PT



Livestream here:



______________



What is a 3rd Reconstruction?



https://www.3rdreconstruction.org/



It’s Time to Fully Address Poverty and Low Wages from the Bottom Up!



Drawing on the transformational history of the First Reconstruction following the Civil War and the Second Reconstruction of the civil rights struggles of the 20th century, the Third Reconstruction is a revival of our constitutional commitment to establish justice, provide for the general welfare, end decades of austerity, and recognize that policies that center the 140 million are also good economic policies that can heal and transform the nation.



Emerging from the pain and organizing power of the 140 million people living in poverty or with low wages in this nation, the congressional resolution for a Third Reconstruction reflects an omnibus vision for a fundamental restructuring of society that lifts from the bottom. The non-partisan resolution comes as a response to years of movement-building to create the collective resolve necessary to implement real and transformational legislative action.



This resolution recognizes that in order to build a true Third Reconstruction we must simultaneously deal with the interlocking injustices of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation and the denial of health care, militarism and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism that blames the poor instead of the systems that cause poverty.

______________



CALL TO ACTION: END THE FILIBUSTER



The end to poverty and low wages through a 3rd Reconstruction cannot be achieved without an end to the filibuster.



The PPC released a letter to US senators demanding an end to the filibuster rule.



LETTER STATES: “The filibuster has been used to block civil rights, labor rights, voting rights, living wages, healthcare access, especially for poor and low-wealth Black, Brown, White, Asian and Indigenous people. The filibuster continues to facilitate idolatrous policy platforms about who deserves to thrive and who does not.”



Californians can, with a few clicks, send the letter directly to Senators Padilla and Feinstein.



Join in emailing this letter to our senators to demand an end to the filibuster (easy peasy!):

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/call-to-conscience-dont-filibuster-democracy



OR call them directly to tell them end the filibuster:



Senator Dianne Feinstein:

Phone: (415) 393-0707

Fax: (415) 393-0710



Senator Alex Padilla:

Phone (202) 224 – 3553

Fax (202) 224 – 2200

_____________



14 Priorities for the First 100 Days: The PPC Sends New Demands to Washington



https://www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/resource/policy-and-legislative-priorities/



On behalf of the 140 million poor and low-income people in the country, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival – and our 45 state coordinating committees, thousands of religious leaders, scholars, economists, advocates and hundreds of supporting organizations – insists that the following policies from the Poor People’s Jubilee Platform take precedence during the first 50-100 days of the new administration and 117th Congress.



The 14 policy priorities include:



--Enact comprehensive and just COVID-19 relief that provides free testing, treatment, vaccines and direct payments to the poor



--Guarantee quality health care for all, regardless of any pre-existing conditions



--Raise the minimum wage to $15/ hour immediately



--Update the poverty measure



--Guarantee quality housing for all



--Enact a federal jobs program to build up investments, infrastructure, public institutions, climate resilience, energy efficiency and socially beneficial industries and jobs in poor and low-income communities



--Protect and expand voting rights and civil rights



--Guarantee safe, quality and equitable public education, with supports for protection against re-segregation



--Comprehensive and just immigration reform



--Ensure all of the rights of indigenous peoples



--Enact fair taxes and targeted tax credits



--Use the power of executive orders



--Redirect the bloated Pentagon Budget towards these priorities as matters of national security



